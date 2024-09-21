Is Merab the real cardio king of the UFC?

Söze Aldo
Takedowns and chain wrestling is pretty exhausting but this is a guy who was able to attempt litterally over 40 takedowns when he fought Yan. He's on the cusp of passing GSP for the all time UFC record for take downs landed, which he'll almost certainly pass in his first title defense.
Does anyone in the UFC have better cardio than him? Is this unprecedented stuff?
