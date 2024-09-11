EPO is the scariest PED to know your opponent is on. If you know your competitor is on EPO (whether it's swimming, dancing, fighting) and you're not, you know you're fucked.The thing about Dilly and when he got caught with EPO and later confessed, that's where he fucked up. His confession was actually a lie.You don't just stumble on to EPO. You dont start with EPO. This is a drug you must work yourself up to over years of already being enhanced. It is what it is. TJ still my boy.