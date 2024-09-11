13Seconds
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Dec 17, 2015
- Messages
- 26,293
- Reaction score
- 52,222
Just rewatched it on YouTube. I remember being impressed when watching live but jeez. Merab is like a Max Holloway for wrestlers.
The thing is, Yan looked good. His defense was on point, his cardio was on point and he never broke. He just got massively outworked.
Merab attempted 49 takedowns, and Petr defended 38 times and fought back to his feet. It's hard to grasp the kind of crazy endurance both guys showed.
The third round was my favourite.
Here's the fight if you got the time
The thing is, Yan looked good. His defense was on point, his cardio was on point and he never broke. He just got massively outworked.
Merab attempted 49 takedowns, and Petr defended 38 times and fought back to his feet. It's hard to grasp the kind of crazy endurance both guys showed.
The third round was my favourite.
Here's the fight if you got the time
Last edited: