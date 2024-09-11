Media Merab vs Yan is one of the scariest cardio performances i've ever seen

13Seconds

13Seconds

Just rewatched it on YouTube. I remember being impressed when watching live but jeez. Merab is like a Max Holloway for wrestlers.

The thing is, Yan looked good. His defense was on point, his cardio was on point and he never broke. He just got massively outworked.

Merab attempted 49 takedowns, and Petr defended 38 times and fought back to his feet. It's hard to grasp the kind of crazy endurance both guys showed.


The third round was my favourite.

Here's the fight if you got the time







Screenshot_20240911_145842_Instagram.jpg
 
Remember that Merab apparently has staph :eek: Could wreck his cardio :eek:
 
yan recently said that he had an injury that was preventing him from stuffing merab, he said he actually shouldn't have fought at all. probably just a standard excuse, since many fighters fight with injuries for what's its worth.
 
Anyone know why Merab left Serra/ Longo?
 
HHJ said:
Click to expand...

EPO is the scariest PED to know your opponent is on. If you know your competitor is on EPO (whether it's swimming, dancing, fighting) and you're not, you know you're fucked.

The thing about Dilly and when he got caught with EPO and later confessed, that's where he fucked up. His confession was actually a lie.

You don't just stumble on to EPO. You dont start with EPO. This is a drug you must work yourself up to over years of already being enhanced. It is what it is. TJ still my boy.
 
Wanderlei was on everything. Especially when he fought Stann. We still love Wanderlei right?

seth-meyers-right.gif
 
You mean when it was allowed? and his opponent could take what he liked too?
 
I don't think PED's was ever allowed in the UFC. Josh Barnett pissed hot in like the early 2000's. And was punished for it.
 
Ok but Wand spent most of his career elsewhere.

Noticably smaller in UFC.
 
Yeah it was different in pride.

Just saying he didn't give a fuck about this particular change when he crossed over to the UFC. Got that lifetime ban and all.
 
UNFAIRLY MALIGNED
 
He posted after the fight on IG:



On Saturday 03/11/23, I had a fight. In Russia, it was 03/12 - where I was defeated! It’s a pity, and it hurts to realize what happened, but I can’t change the past! In general, I was happy with my preparation. There were several factors that slowed me down - which I knew about and thought I could overcome! I arrived in the States a couple of days before the fight and started training. I felt I needed physical therapy! I worked out every day for a week and hoped that everything would be fine. A week before the fight, they gave me a 5 * 5 roast, I felt better afterwards and started to lose weight. I couldn’t think about canceling the fight, because I was already on the field! I think it was clear that I couldn’t move or hit! I had to hang on! I know I can do better!!! Need to reboot - make adjustments! 🙏🏻 The photo was from training in Tiger 7 days before departure; that day I thought: I can bend down and not bring down anything in the sky 😊 Thank you all for your attention - understanding 🙏🏻🤝 There are still holidaysto come

I honestly thought he looked off in the fight (something with his leg), his movement/footwork just weren't the same as in past performances and he should've had a clear speed advantage in the stand-up against Merab.

But all credit to Merab for the W, at the end of the day Yan chose to fight and if you choose to fight injured that means you believe you can win injured (unless you are so broke you need the money and have to fight, which I don't think was the case here).
 
