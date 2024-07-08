Is HW and LHW in its weakest state now?

I don't know if this is a knee jerk reaction to the Poatards or the people meat riding Tom out of spite towards Jones.



But I genuinely feel like both divisions are shallow as fuck. HW has Tom, Blaydes, Almeida, Pav, Gane and Volkov. There is Jones and Stipe but they are not going to scrap with anybodyelse. The rest of the division is assembled with Tank Abbott quality fighters without the charisma and balls of steal.



I am a bit speculative of Pav too after his perfomance against Volkov, I genuinely thought he looked like a slower version of Alex Emelianenko. It makes me feel like Pride Alex Emelianenko despite hardly training would probably beat some of these modern top tier heavies. But it could just be me going senile.



LHW has Poatan that seems unstoppable and especially considering that the division is deserted in terms of wrestlers to an extent that we have never seen before. It seems somebody might rise out of nowhere if Anko cannot grapple fuck him and avoid getting splattered. Strikers like Rountree and Walker have virtually zero chance against Poatan. Jiri,Rakic and Hill would have the same results even with long prep.



Another indicator is Glover's and Jan's spurt of success recently, both fighters were never really top 3 in the Jones or the DC era but once those 2 left. They became champ material in their decayed 40s and late 30s. The gap between them and the next gen of stars like Hill and Jiri was pretty thin. Even Poatan did not beat Geriatric Jan definitively, they should rerun it to close the door on the narrative once and for all.