Aspinall rates current UFC fighters

L

Luffy

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Nov 2, 2017
Messages
898
Reaction score
661
Seemed to be based on their current ability, like, the level each one displayed lately.

Volkanovski — 9.0
Islam Makhachev — 9.5
Volkov/Cyril Gane — 8.5
Jiri Prochazka — 8.5
Jamahal Hill — 8.5
Jan — 8.5
Alex Pereira — 9.0
DDP — 9.5
Jon Jones — 9.5

He noticed Jon Jones is the one closest to "perfection" though. DDP and Islam are closing in on him.
 
I would rate ...

Islam - 98
Jon - 97
Pantoja - 96
Topuria - 96
Merab - 95
Belal - 94
DDP - 93
Ank / Pereira - 92
 
If Jan and Jiri are both 8.5, then Jamahal is an 8, at best. I'd say a 7.5 or even a 7.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

fries in the bag
what is shavkat / ankalaev known for in mma?
Replies
5
Views
254
Hymen Crusher
Hymen Crusher
Gabe
Which Male Champ Has the Strongest Resume After Jones?
2
Replies
34
Views
1K
kellier
K

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,472
Messages
57,099,334
Members
175,538
Latest member
bobsuppercut

Share this page

Back
Top