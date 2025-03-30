Aspinall rates current UFC fighters

Seemed to be based on their current ability, like, the level each one displayed lately.
Volkanovski — 9.0
Islam Makhachev — 9.5
Volkov/Cyril Gane — 8.5
Jiri Prochazka — 8.5
Jamahal Hill — 8.5
Jan — 8.5
Alex Pereira — 9.0
DDP — 9.5
Jon Jones — 9.5
He noticed Jon Jones is the one closest to "perfection" though. DDP and Islam are closing in on him.
