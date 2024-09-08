Is gen x the last great generation?

“You are not special. You’re not a beautiful and unique snowflake. You’re the same decaying organic matter as everything else.” These are the words that baby boomers and gen x grew up on. Millennials and gen z have no idea because they’re too sensitive and think that the world revolves around them. The infrastructure of this country was built by baby boomers and maintained by gen x.

There’s too much handholding. I blame helicopter parenting and liberals for this demise. Will gen alpha restore balance or are we doomed from here on out?
 
