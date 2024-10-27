Social Looks like queueing is on the way out.

650lb Sumo

650lb Sumo

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Aug 25, 2021
Messages
8,954
Reaction score
21,463
As society degenerates I've started noticing in the last couple of years that people are violating queues more and more in Anglo countries. Queueing has been a shibboleth distinguishing high tier from medium and low tier countries. Now I see people deliberately violating queues pretty often. And I know what you're thinking, but most of the time it's British people, or if not a German or something.

It's rare for anyone except me to challenge the violators, even after I've spoken up first. Including the staff. That's NPCs for you.

park4.jpg


In high tier countries traditionally public places are safe and pleasant. Even inviting. Clean, tidy, safe, friendly and polite people, everything is in order, people follow the rules, signage is clear and its grammar and punctuation are correct etc. As society deteriorates this changes. Public spaces become threatening, dirty, disorderly, chaotic and unpleasant. You have to be prepared for conflict, and you had better be strong. This is what's happening. As I go and do errands I encounter a constant stream of minor aggressions and transgressions.

People crowding around the bus or train doors, hindering you getting out
People pushing on before people have got off
Queue jumping
Rudeness and lying from shop/counter staff
Incorrect punctuation and grammar and incomplete/incorrect information on notices
Littering
Unprovoked verbal aggression against strangers
Shoplifting
Vandalism
People just being loud, obnoxious and intrusive in general
Playing audio on your phone in a public place
Shining lights unnecessarily on paths when it's dark
Homeless/mentally ill/aggressive beggars etc. sitting drinking, smoking and blasting music on loud portable loudspeakers in the bus station 24/7
Government officials/businesses not responding to your letter/email/voicemail etc.
Businesses giving you four, or even eight hour slots for when the person will come

and so on

3500.jpg


I remember things being better.

Death Of The Queue? TripAdvisor Research Highlights Rise Of The Queue Jump Generation

Queuing is a dying trait amongst younger Australians, research commissioned by TripAdvisor and backed by a British behavioural psychologist and queuing expert suggests. While almost three quarters...
tripadvisor.mediaroom.com tripadvisor.mediaroom.com

Queuing is a dying trait amongst younger Australians, research commissioned by TripAdvisor and backed by a British behavioural psychologist and queuing expert suggests.

While almost three quarters of the nation (69%) claim they’ve never queue jumped, this figure is in sharp decline amongst Australia’s youth as a battle of the generations plays out in queues across the country. Millennials (25-34 y/os) are more than twice as likely to push in front than Baby Boomers (42% Millennials vs 17% Boomers)**. On the flip side, more than two thirds (75%) of Baby Boomers consider queue cutting the height of bad manners, compared to under half (38%) of Millennials.

www.wholesomeshow.com

Why Can't Generation Z Queue Properly? — THE WHOLESOME SHOW

Over the millions of years of evolution, we humans have developed into a highly intelligent species. We’ve developed the ability to communicate, we’ve created social order, and established norms and protocols that facilitate a (mostly) harmonious coexistence. Take, for example, the fact that we all
www.wholesomeshow.com www.wholesomeshow.com

One survey in Britain found Generation Z (18-24 year-olds) are seven times more likely to cut in line than baby boomers. Similarly, Gen Z seemed pretty unfazed by queue jumpers, with just 28% thinking it was bad (not sure if they’d feel the same if they were standing in line for the latest pair of Nike Air Jordans?). Baby Boomers, on the other hand, well 66% of them say queue jumping is bad behaviour.

If current trends continue there's going to be a sort of Reversion of the Castes and Second World, then high end Third World countries are going to be the safe, clean and orderly ones while Western countries become the ****holes.
 
Had to google to understand that wall o text

"In Australia, the term "queue-jumper" has also been used to describe asylum seekers who arrive in the country without a valid visa. "
 
I did notice British and German though. When we lived in Germany my very British mum couldn't believe the chaos that commenced when a bus came at a bus stop, it was everyone for themselves. No form an orderly queue whatsoever.
 
fingercuffs said:
I did notice British and German though. When we lived in Germany my very British mum couldn't believe the chaos that commenced when a bus came at a bus stop, it was everyone for themselves. No form an orderly queue whatsoever.
Click to expand...

I used to be a gentleman until I moved to London...
 
Public transport is a shitshow

Im not saying people back in day were angels but nowadays daily manners seem to have gone out the ass compared to 10 years ago
 
I thought this was gonna be about Netflix
 
The trams in Amsterdam were so frequent nobody ever went mental, and as I recall there was a queuing system. I keep forgetting I used it for 4 years.
 
fingercuffs said:
Yeah The Tube is a nightmare during rush hour. I've only been the equivalent in DC and NY and not during busy times for a comparison.
Click to expand...

Well I work at a major airport and I used to have to get the staff bus in and out of the terminals, and because there was an excess demand for staff to get the hell out of the terminals to the car park, it used to be a right scramble for even standing room. Good to practice rugby in though.

I hate the queues at Pret too. Three or four queues at a single desk. Madness...
 
Wrath of Foamy said:
Well I work at a major airport and I used to have to get the staff bus in and out of the terminals, and because there was an excess demand for staff to get the hell out of the terminals to the car park, it used to be a right scramble for even standing room. Good to practice rugby in though.

I hate the queues at Pret too. Three or four queues at a single desk. Madness...
Click to expand...
Don't like to say it but the busses at airports where you have to go from the plane to outside the airport I've found foreign people to be so rude barging people out of the way to get on. I'm not mentioning which foreign people because a shit show would ensue but akin to a mosh pit.
 
Quite a long time ago I saw an academic study into fairness. I was never able to find it again later though. They found that in small groups people were unlikely to cheat (they were playing some kind of game where you could cooperate, or take the tokens for yourself or something), and when people did cheat they were penalised by the rest of the group. However above a certain size of group this state of affairs broke down, and people were generally not punished for cheating. Once a minority realised that the large majority of the group would not react to them cheating, they cheated every turn, and soon ended the game.

The researchers found the best strategy was to give everyone the power to collectively punish cheaters, and a minority the power to punish people who did not punish cheaters. Then you could have large, stable groups with still quite low cheating.

To add another anecdote, not only have I seen people openly and deliberately jump the queue in front of dozens of people, and only I say anything, no one even backing me up after I spoke up, not even staff, many times. I used to play an FPS which was popular, but abandoned by admins. So there was now no one to kick or ban trolls, or patch cheats. All we had was, any player could start a vote 'Do you want to kick FUCK_YOU_BITCHES_LOL, Y or N', and anyone could vote, and if a majority voted yes, he'd be kicked and banned for 30 minutes or something.

So people would come in with cheats which destroyed the game, for instance by teleporting between both flags in CTF five times a second, or teleporting the cheater on top of every enemy player so he could wipe out the enemy team in a second. I would usually be the only one to start a vote, and out of 50 players there would be maybe eight or nine Ys and two or three Ns. Maybe there's a lesson in there for how wider society should or shouldn't operate.

7f77c687b981376aab8fb871bb925f01cf480411.gif
 
Noticing it in canada for sure. I'm sure England and Australia face the same problem for the same reasons
 
650lb Sumo said:
Quite a long time ago I saw an academic study into fairness. I was never able to find it again later though. They found that in small groups people were unlikely to cheat (they were playing some kind of game where you could cooperate, or take the tokens for yourself or something), and when people did cheat they were penalised by the rest of the group. However above a certain size of group this state of affairs broke down, and people were generally not punished for cheating. Once a minority realised that the large majority of the group would not react to them cheating, they cheated every turn, and soon ended the game.

The researchers found the best strategy was to give everyone the power to collectively punish cheaters, and a minority the power to punish people who did not punish cheaters. Then you could have large, stable groups with still quite low cheating.

To add another anecdote, not only have I seen people openly and deliberately jump the queue in front of dozens of people, and only I say anything, no one even backing me up after I spoke up, not even staff, many times. I used to play an FPS which was popular, but abandoned by admins. So there was now no one to kick or ban trolls, or patch cheats. All we had was, any player could start a vote 'Do you want to kick FUCK_YOU_BITCHES_LOL, Y or N', and anyone could vote, and if a majority voted yes, he'd be kicked and banned for 30 minutes or something.

So people would come in with cheats which destroyed the game, for instance by teleporting between both flags in CTF five times a second, or teleporting the cheater on top of every enemy player so he could wipe out the enemy team in a second. I would usually be the only one to start a vote, and out of 50 players there would be maybe eight or nine Ys and two or three Ns. Maybe there's a lesson in there for how wider society should or shouldn't operate.

7f77c687b981376aab8fb871bb925f01cf480411.gif
Click to expand...
Mete, you're going to have to condense your menstrual rants.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
Is gen x the last great generation?
3 4 5
Replies
91
Views
3K
FyrFytr998
FyrFytr998

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,808
Messages
56,412,812
Members
175,207
Latest member
Zippythepinhead

Share this page

Back
Top