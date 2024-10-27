Death Of The Queue? TripAdvisor Research Highlights Rise Of The Queue Jump Generation Queuing is a dying trait amongst younger Australians, research commissioned by TripAdvisor and backed by a British behavioural psychologist and queuing expert suggests. While almost three quarters...

As society degenerates I've started noticing in the last couple of years that people are violating queues more and more in Anglo countries. Queueing has been a shibboleth distinguishing high tier from medium and low tier countries. Now I see people deliberately violating queues pretty often. And I know what you're thinking, but most of the time it's British people, or if not a German or something.It's rare for anyone except me to challenge the violators, even after I've spoken up first. Including the staff. That's NPCs for you.In high tier countries traditionally public places are safe and pleasant. Even inviting. Clean, tidy, safe, friendly and polite people, everything is in order, people follow the rules, signage is clear and its grammar and punctuation are correct etc. As society deteriorates this changes. Public spaces become threatening, dirty, disorderly, chaotic and unpleasant. You have to be prepared for conflict, and you had better be strong. This is what's happening. As I go and do errands I encounter a constant stream of minor aggressions and transgressions.People crowding around the bus or train doors, hindering you getting outPeople pushing on before people have got offQueue jumpingRudeness and lying from shop/counter staffIncorrect punctuation and grammar and incomplete/incorrect information on noticesLitteringUnprovoked verbal aggression against strangersShopliftingVandalismPeople just being loud, obnoxious and intrusive in generalPlaying audio on your phone in a public placeShining lights unnecessarily on paths when it's darkHomeless/mentally ill/aggressive beggars etc. sitting drinking, smoking and blasting music on loud portable loudspeakers in the bus station 24/7Government officials/businesses not responding to your letter/email/voicemail etc.Businesses giving you four, or even eight hour slots for when the person will comeand so onI remember things being better.Queuing is a dying trait amongst younger Australians, research commissioned by TripAdvisor and backed by a British behavioural psychologist and queuing expert suggests.While almost three quarters of the nation (69%) claim they’ve never queue jumped, this figure is in sharp decline amongst Australia’s youth as a battle of the generations plays out in queues across the country. Millennials (25-34 y/os) are more than twice as likely to push in front than Baby Boomers (42% Millennials vs 17% Boomers)**. On the flip side, more than two thirds (75%) of Baby Boomers consider queue cutting the height of bad manners, compared to under half (38%) of Millennials.One survey in Britain found Generation Z (18-24 year-olds) are seven times more likely to cut in line than baby boomers. Similarly, Gen Z seemed pretty unfazed by queue jumpers, with just 28% thinking it was bad (not sure if they’d feel the same if they were standing in line for the latest pair of Nike Air Jordans?). Baby Boomers, on the other hand, well 66% of them say queue jumping is bad behaviour.If current trends continue there's going to be a sort of Reversion of the Castes and Second World, then high end Third World countries are going to be the safe, clean and orderly ones while Western countries become the ****holes.