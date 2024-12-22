Movies Is Batman 2 really considered a christmas movie?

When I had lunch with my co workers today one of them randomly said Batman 2 is one of the greatest christmas flicks ever. The gang agreed with him while i had a dumb look on my face.

I asked what he thinks a christmas movie is, and he just said it's about the vibe.

Now if I understand it correctly, isn't a christmas movie suppose to be about consequenses following the holiday? Like the events in Die Hard wouldn't happen if it wasn't christmas. That makes it a christmas movie. The shit that happened in Batman 2 would've happen regardless.

Just because a movie takes place during christmas doesn't make it a christmas movie. It's a winter movie.
 
It can be a Christmas movie. Depends on the person really, no hard and fast rules for what a Christmas movie.

As a side note, i absolutely hate batman returns, worst batman other than the Clooney one.
 
I mean, I always thought the Batman story is about the villains. In that sense Devitto was excellent as the Penguin. Shoutout to Catwoman too. The best Catwoman ever in live action IMO
 
It depends on your criteria for 'Christmas Movie.'

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?
It movie works without the gimmick of it happening around Christmas, mostly.
But so does Home Alone.

So its an argument based on arbitrary factors.

Is Rambo Part One a Christmas movie?
There's a Christmas tree in the background of one scene.
So if Rambo isn't a Christmas movie, but another movie with alot more Christmas decorations is, then what is the minimal amount of Christmas decorations are required for a movie to be called an official Christmas movie?
 
Penguin is abandoned by his family on Christmas

He returns to Gotham on Christmas

The entire city of Gotham is celebrating Christmas the entire movie on the streets

Is it about Christmas? No
Its a batman movie that takes place on Christmas and around Christmas the entire film

According to Bruce Willis he says Die Hard isn't a Christmas movie.

I'm fine with people thinking they are even if they're not. They're great films to watch during Christmas time.
 
There's gotta be some sort of ruleset for what's a christmas movie right? Rambo 1 being in the discussion is obviously ridiculous.

Again, I thought a Christmas movie is a movie that wouldn't take place if it wasn't for Christmas. Like Die Hard for example.
 
That's an interesting point. I forgot about Penguins origin story in this movie.
 
