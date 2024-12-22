When I had lunch with my co workers today one of them randomly said Batman 2 is one of the greatest christmas flicks ever. The gang agreed with him while i had a dumb look on my face.I asked what he thinks a christmas movie is, and he just said it's about the vibe.Now if I understand it correctly, isn't a christmas movie suppose to be about consequenses following the holiday? Like the events in Die Hard wouldn't happen if it wasn't christmas. That makes it a christmas movie. The shit that happened in Batman 2 would've happen regardless.Just because a movie takes place during christmas doesn't make it a christmas movie. It's a winter movie.