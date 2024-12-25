"Love Actually" is a great Christmas movie

Fedorgasm

I'd seen it before but just watched it again last night and it completely holds up.

If you're looking for a good Christmas movie to watch with your girl, this is it. I bet she'll even let you stuff her stocking afterwards.

Romantic comedies are generally crap but there are a handful that men can enjoy and this one is high on that list.

It's not for small children though. There's a little sex, nudity and adult humor
 
Minus the fact Rick Grimes is a terrible best friend and Keira Knightley is a minor

I enjoyed the Hugh/Leslie/Porno storylines but the Rick Grimes storyline brings it down for me.
 
Agreed—it’s a great Christmas movie. My wife and I usually watch it every year. It’s nice junk food where you can just turn your brain off and enjoy the pretty girls and light-hearted humor. In the past I never really thought too much about the plot line with the Walking Dead guy, but if you stopped to think about it for a second the part where he exclusively records close ups of Keira Knightley at her wedding is absurdly creepy.

I would expect a dude like that to have a collection of stolen used panties.

Also, the part where Hugh Grant owns the US president gives me a vengeance boner.
 
Minus the fact Rick Grimes is a terrible best friend and Keira Knightley is a minor

I enjoyed the Hugh/Leslie/Porno storylines but the Rick Grimes storyline brings it down for me.
KK was 18 when the movie came out.
 
Yup. Couldnt make that movie now that London is an Islamic country
 
second the part where he exclusively records close ups of Keira Knightley at her wedding is absurdly creepy.
He's a terrible best friend along with being creepy. Hitting on your best friends wife while he's inside is as low as it gets

Keira told the director it was creepy while they were filming and he ignored her
 
Has that thing a lot of these "light hearted" comedies have (see Friends, Wedding Crashers etc), in that it's okay to watch in a bland kinda way, then when you think about it, you realise that 80% of the characters are selfish, narcissistic, arseholes.
 
