Day 1 Movie 1

Home Alone 2: Lost In NY

1000003238.jpg

Synopsis: Kevin is separated from his family again when he accidentally boards a flight to New York City during a Christmas trip to Miami. However he crosses paths with the same burglars, who now plan to rob a toy store on Christmas eve.

My Rating: 7/10

My Opinion: It's the exact same movie except this time in NY. The same formula is used and for the most part it does work for me but once he returned to his uncles home to do the same routine with the traps, I got bored. It was way too over the top for me although I did laugh with Daniel Stern getting hit in the face with a brick 4x. The bird lady is the new version of the old man neighbor used to give Kevin a friend/alley in the movie to go against the Wet/Sticky Bandits.

I liked the first half more than the second half although I did enjoy the ending. The hotel scenes is what I liked the most about the first half of the film with Tim Curry & Rob Schneider as the hotel employees not to mention the cameo of the 2x President of the US.....

1000003239.jpg


I thought the movie was funny, its a good sequel but it lost me with being over board with the traps. They should have been dead several times it just got too silly. I still give it a strong 7/10 because of the comedy and the cast.

Macaulay Culkin
Joe Pesci
Catherine O'Hara
Daniel Stern
Tim Curry
Rob Schneider

All made the movie very enjoyable for me.
 
I don't think I could fill up a 25 day schedule of Christmas movies I haven't seen before. But I definitely will rewatch several of the Christmas movies I love most.
 
