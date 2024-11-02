Is Aldo the GOAT Takedown defense artist?

Söze Aldo

Söze Aldo

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jul 26, 2024
Messages
538
Reaction score
1,832
Does anyone else really have an argument?


xWTm4Lo.jpeg
 
The only one with an argument is GSP but I dunno, Aldo's pretty damn legit with his TDD.
 
I think it's Jones, GSP and Aldo.

I personally think it's

Jones
GSP
Aldo

in this order.

I mean, if someone like Merab fought someone like Jones and GSP, they would outwrestle Merab and put his ass down in the first place.

But even if they chose not to wrestle, I don't think Merab has ability to take those two down either. If they were the same size. And I don't think they would kinda give the fight away by being too gun shy either.

When it comes to Jones vs GSP, I think it's a coin toss in a way. I think Jones is slightly better than GSP. I always thought Jones was a better version of GSP. But he isn't clean so.

GSP clean goat.
 
Last edited:
Pre Khamzat ragdolling usman, Usman had the best takedown defense in ufc history!


Like @JustOnce said Aldo, GSP and Jones are great picks given their volume of work and levels of opposition faced
 
Goat Jones has thee best TD defense.

I give Aldo credit but TJ brought up a glaring hole in his cage defense. Apparently Aldi doesn't have great IQ in the clinch.
 
Hes top 3 probably, since I can’t think of many people above him besides GSP and Khabib, but in a stalling way…
 
Renan baro had amazing TDD too. But Aldo even to this day has bullet proof TDD. It's something else for sure. Stopping EPOd out Merab like that.
 
People might have better defense statistically than him, but how many people have attempted takedowns on the people above him? Aldo masterfully stopped takedowns from guys like Edgar and Merab who made many attempts. Statistically he's not top, but the artistry with which he does it is worth noting.
 
Aldo chilling on one leg while somebody is trying to take him down is funny as fuck... it's a shame he dont capitalize doing some damage on the clinch because with that great TDD he SHOULD be able to take more risk. I think with the age he just doesnt have stamina
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,236
Messages
56,437,597
Members
175,220
Latest member
raysins

Share this page

Back
Top