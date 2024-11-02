Is Aldo the GOAT Takedown defense artist?

I think it's Jones, GSP and Aldo.



I personally think it's



Jones

GSP

Aldo



in this order.



I mean, if someone like Merab fought someone like Jones and GSP, they would outwrestle Merab and put his ass down in the first place.



But even if they chose not to wrestle, I don't think Merab has ability to take those two down either. If they were the same size. And I don't think they would kinda give the fight away by being too gun shy either.



When it comes to Jones vs GSP, I think it's a coin toss in a way. I think Jones is slightly better than GSP. I always thought Jones was a better version of GSP. But he isn't clean so.



GSP clean goat.