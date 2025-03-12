  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

In ONE FC successfully defending a takedown counts for scoring should the UFC follow suit?

Söze Aldo

Söze Aldo

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Jul 26, 2024
Messages
1,226
Reaction score
3,999


Should a successful takedown count for scoring, but successfully defending that takedown, which arguably requires just as much effort, not count? Jose Aldo would have won a few of his last fights if takedown defense had been factored in scoring
 
Last edited:
Nah, defense is the point of doing it. Should a guy get points for slipping punches? Have guys more tentative to throw punches under the knowledge that missing a punch means your opponent scores for it? The reward you get for preventing your opponent from doing any effective maneuvers on you is that they didn't do any effective maneuvers to you
 
Should headmovement and leg checks count for scoring too?

Should a successful submission escape count in the scoring?

Defense can't count on the scorecards for obvious reasons.
 
A successful takedown on it's own doesn't count for scoring under the unified rules. The primary scoring criterion is based on the impact of legal striking and grappling, and impact "includes visible evidence such as swelling and lacerations. Impact shall also be assessed when a fighter’s actions, using striking and/or grappling, lead to a diminishing of their opponent’s energy, confidence, abilities and spirit." A takedown that an opponent gets right up from or a takedown at the end of a round that doesn't result in an injury has no impact and does not score under the rules.
 
although he didn't get any of the 12 takedowns, I believe he was rewarded for his 5+ minutes of control time against the cage that was a result of the takedown attempt, he also outstruck him and was the agressor the majority of the fight. Alex with his great attempt and defending the takedowns offered little offense with defending, he could lit Ankalaev up with knees or elbows in close and had more offense overall. His calf kick, left hook game didn't work and when threatened to wrestle he shuts down offensively and goes entirely defensive to stay standing without much form of strikes, Ankalaev even dirty boxed him up against the cage.

takedowns defended should favour the person who defended it score wise, however if that takedown attempt resulted in them getting beat up against the cage time and time again, I see it favouring the person attempting the takedown, gaining control and landing strikes.
 
13Seconds said:
Should headmovement and leg checks count for scoring too?

Should a successful submission escape count in the scoring?

Defense can't count on the scorecards for obvious reasons.
Click to expand...

Defense obviously can count on scorecards as that is what ONE does, the question is should it?
 
Nah fam leave ting di way it is if yuh waan fi watch pure striking just watch slaps unified rules dem fine 👌 mandem jus haffi learn fi punish di failed attempts 💯📠
 
Trabaho said:
How does it hurt you if I defended your takedown ? Makes no sense
Click to expand...

Ank was credited for "control time" for simply holding Pereira against the cage, but Pereira didn't score anything for not allowing Ank to get him to the ground.

It's not so clear cut the way things are presently scored.
 
TD shouldn’t score points, but neither should wall and stall.
 
Its just gonna get so confusing, they are always try to change some rule, just leave the sport as it is, its already totally unrecognizable from the start and what the sport was meant to be. IF you started scoring points for defending takedowns then how about defending punches? like what if you slip a punch? does that score as well?. So confusing, we are just gonna get into all these grey areas.
 
Söze Aldo said:
Ank was credited for "control time" for simply holding Pereira against the cage, but Pereira didn't score anything for not allowing Ank to get him to the ground.

It's not so clear cut the way things are presently scored.
Click to expand...
He didn't win based of holding him against the fence. That is borderline cotnrol. Top position on the ground is control. Also making someone carry your weight.

In the end no numbers will ever replace the eyes and brain. One Max Holloway jab is a power strike as much as a prime Crocop high kick. If you cite numbers to score a fight you better not be in charge of scoring anything but soccer mom fights.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,301
Messages
57,020,518
Members
175,500
Latest member
mcjinglenuts

Share this page

Back
Top