In ONE FC successfully defending a takedown counts for scoring should the UFC follow suit?

although he didn't get any of the 12 takedowns, I believe he was rewarded for his 5+ minutes of control time against the cage that was a result of the takedown attempt, he also outstruck him and was the agressor the majority of the fight. Alex with his great attempt and defending the takedowns offered little offense with defending, he could lit Ankalaev up with knees or elbows in close and had more offense overall. His calf kick, left hook game didn't work and when threatened to wrestle he shuts down offensively and goes entirely defensive to stay standing without much form of strikes, Ankalaev even dirty boxed him up against the cage.



takedowns defended should favour the person who defended it score wise, however if that takedown attempt resulted in them getting beat up against the cage time and time again, I see it favouring the person attempting the takedown, gaining control and landing strikes.