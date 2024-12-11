



We've seen the recent stories of mysterious car sized drones flying over the State of New Jersey. The Governor of New Jersey has just come out and said that he has heard from high ranking sources that these drones may be coming from a "Mothership" stationed of the east coast of the United States. This is still unconfirmed but it sounds like there is credible intelligence that this may be the case. Could the possible target be Donald Trump's place in Bedminster? What do you think should be done about these drones? This sounds like a pretty serious threat that needs to be addressed immediately. I hope Biden finds some time away from taking naps and eating ice cream to address this situation. What are your thoughts?