We've seen the recent stories of mysterious car sized drones flying over the State of New Jersey. The Governor of New Jersey has just come out and said that he has heard from high ranking sources that these drones may be coming from a "Mothership" stationed of the east coast of the United States. This is still unconfirmed but it sounds like there is credible intelligence that this may be the case. Could the possible target be Donald Trump's place in Bedminster? What do you think should be done about these drones? This sounds like a pretty serious threat that needs to be addressed immediately. I hope Biden finds some time away from taking naps and eating ice cream to address this situation. What are your thoughts?
 
if they want to take down the drones bad enough, they probably could seemlessly with signal jammers and wait till they deplete and catch below
 
What about the Loch Ness monster though? Please don't tell me that's fake.
tenor.gif
 
Did you just demand that Biden act fast to protect poor Trump?
 
Did you just demand that Biden act fast to protect poor Trump?
Trump would touch 'em up with teh jab, climb in the drone and fill the room with uppercuts. Biden probably just thinks we invented flying cars while he was off sleeping on the beach.
 
zionistss propaganda. Iran is doing everything to avoid war with the US and its Israel master.
Who do you think is flying these SUV sized drones? The Governor confirmed it wasn't our military, and it seams pretty expensive and daring for an American hobbyist to do it. I'm not convinced it's Iran like it was speculated in the clip I posted, but it certainly should be investigated.
 
The government never lies eh
Also not sure a governor would know everything anyway
 
It’s more likely a US military exercise of some new tech than it being Iran.
 
Man, False Flags used to be believable. Those Zionists aren't even trying anymore, they know they can do whatever they want.

The whole world knows Iran is laughably incompetent... Now they want to convince you they have a mothership with advanced drones they use to spy on fat Italians in new jeresy.
 
It’s more likely a US military exercise of some new tech than it being Iran.
I wouldn't be surprised, but I would also expect them to conduct an exercise like this in an unpopulated area so it doesn't lead to fear and speculation.
 
I think it's prolly Canada, monitoring U.S troop movements to prepare against the invasion on Jan. 21st.
 
What is an Iranian mothership? Why hasn't the cosst guard been sent if it's not a warship? Very strange. Also car sized drones??? Wtf? Not much stealth....
 
