Mysterious drones over New Jersey

www.newsweek.com

Mystery New Jersey drones "go dark" when spotted: Governor

The sightings, which began last month, have alarmed residents and led to an ongoing FBI investigation.
They go dark when approached, disable civilian drones and seem to be immune to wind and weather and are in restricted airspace. They come from out in the ocean somewhere. FBI says they don't know what they are and NJ has declared a "limited" state of emergency.

Um, what in the actual fuck? China? Russia? Aliens? Swamp gas?

My co-worker from New Jersey has been talking about these for weeks saying everyone "back home" has been freaking out over these. I thought it was just some BS but even the White House issued a statement now.
 
www.newsweek.com

www.newsweek.com

It's just the Soprano family business at it again delivering Italian olive oil from Jersey to the boroughs

I’ve been following this for the past few days.
It’s crazy how no one has even brought it up here.

There’s a video of a helicopter chasing one and the “drone” seems to go dark.
There’s allegations of them changing shape, from just a big ball of light into a winged craft shape.
There’s a video of a couple of them flying right next to each other and interacting in some way.
Some have been seen with spotlights or lasers.
There’s an instance when a person said they saw one “spray down some shit.”
There’s some that make noise, some that make no noise, and some that fly in weird ways and super-fast speeds.

With all the military and technological might of the USA and to think we have 20+ unidentified car-sized drones in suburban skies at a time and we can’t identify them or see where they’re going….
We can’t jam them or shoot them down?
Compare this to the Chinese balloon.

The chances that they are manifestations of non-human intelligence don’t seem to be very small.
And the chances that the 3 letter agencies don’t know whether these are Chinese or exotic UFOs seem to be in fact very small.
 
For this reason, everyone should keep a giant spotlight on them at all times to light up the sky.

Also, immediately remove your pants and underpants to give aliens something to study.
 
mb23100 said:
They come from out in the ocean somewhere.
I always remember seeing this big thread on 4chan of some guy claiming to have top secret knowledge, saying that there are several huge, seemingly mobile, automated bases in the oceans that produce these drones/UFOs. And any time the authorities try to observe more closely they get boliterated. Of course there's been other evidence and accounts from pilots etc that UFO's have been observed flying straight into the ocean with no issues

ofc 4chan is highly trustworthy when it comes to this stuff
 
