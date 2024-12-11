Mysterious drones over New Jersey

mb23100
Mystery New Jersey drones "go dark" when spotted: Governor
The sightings, which began last month, have alarmed residents and led to an ongoing FBI investigation.
They go dark when approached, disable civilian drones and seem to be immune to wind and weather and are in restricted airspace. They come from out in the ocean somewhere. FBI says they don't know what they are and NJ has declared a "limited" state of emergency.
Um, what in the actual fuck? China? Russia? Aliens? Swamp gas?
My co-worker from New Jersey has been talking about these for weeks saying everyone "back home" has been freaking out over these. I thought it was just some BS but even the White House issued a statement now.
