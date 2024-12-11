Mysterious drones over New Jersey

I’ve been following this for the past few days.

It’s crazy how no one has even brought it up here.



There’s a video of a helicopter chasing one and the “drone” seems to go dark.

There’s allegations of them changing shape, from just a big ball of light into a winged craft shape.

There’s a video of a couple of them flying right next to each other and interacting in some way.

Some have been seen with spotlights or lasers.

There’s an instance when a person said they saw one “spray down some shit.”

There’s some that make noise, some that make no noise, and some that fly in weird ways and super-fast speeds.



With all the military and technological might of the USA and to think we have 20+ unidentified car-sized drones in suburban skies at a time and we can’t identify them or see where they’re going….

We can’t jam them or shoot them down?

Compare this to the Chinese balloon.



The chances that they are manifestations of non-human intelligence don’t seem to be very small.

And the chances that the 3 letter agencies don’t know whether these are Chinese or exotic UFOs seem to be in fact very small.