Law Who's making these drones? Update* Kirby states they haven’t been able to collaborate all the sightings

As New Jersey’s drone mystery deepens, local officials demand answers

“I’m not sure how I can go back to my residents and say that I’m satisfied from this meeting, when now I know that I have 180 drones that have been flying over the state of New Jersey,” Perry said following a briefing Wednesday with a representative from the Department of Homeland Security. “We have no more information as to where these drones are coming from, where they’re launching from, where they’re landing.”

The briefing comes as New Jersey is experiencing one of the more bizarre, widespread and extended bouts ever recorded of what appear to be unknown autonomous vehicles.

The drones — which are not “hobbyist,” but commercial-grade devices, according to many officials — have sparked concerns over privacy, security and public safety since the first sightings in mid-November. Eyewitness reports, social media videos and officials confirm the drones are up to 6 feet in diameter, can quickly go from emitting eerie lights to no light at all and often avoid detection.

Now, the unexplained drone sightings — and the lack of information about them — are prompting uncertainty and frustration from local officials and law enforcement who say agencies like the FBI and Homeland Security aren’t doing enough to be transparent with residents.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/new-jersey-drones-mystery-fbi-homeland-security-rcna183758

JudoThrowFiasco said:
Military / private contractors running tests. Sure the FAA and government agencies are aware of it considering it's proximity to an airport..

If it was foreign, the US has some explaining to do. Although students from my alma mater could help

No officials are aware of what they are and the mayor and other government officials have inquired about it and are being told by the FBI and the military that they have no idea whose they are. But they are also saying that even though they have no idea whose they are, they're perfectly safe.

If it was ours and we knew that they would say look, we can't tell you what they are.. but everything's okay... trust us. The fact that they're saying they don't know is strange.

They also violate regulated airspace oftentimes flying over or too close to a major weapons manufacturing site in New Jersey.

The county where the drones were first cited sees 30 a night and now every county in New Jersey is seeing them but there are still 30 a night in the original location.
 
No officials are aware of what they are and the mayor and other government officials have inquired about it and are being told by the FBI and the military that they have no idea whose they are. But they are also saying that even though they have no idea whose they are, they're perfectly safe.

If it was ours and we knew that they would say look, we can't tell you what they are.. but everything's okay... trust us. The fact that they're saying they don't know is strange.

They also violate regulated airspace oftentimes flying over or too close to a major weapons manufacturing site in New Jersey.

The county where the drones were first cited sees 30 a night and now every county in New Jersey is seeing them but there are still 30 a night in the original location.
The drones primarily operate at night, often displaying flashing lights, but they turn off the lights and evade police helicopters when approached, Mayor Michael Melham of Belleville Township said in a Facebook video update on Wednesday.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/12/12/us/new-jersey-drone-sightings/index.html



They're apprantly actively evading the police when approached
 
In the months before the Camp Fire helicopters surveyed and recorded every inch of Paradise and Magalia. To see what power lines were a danger and to see how fire would spread. PG&E helicopters. People were freaked out by the constant noise and rotor wash. For months.

Then PG&E sparked the fire on a red flag day.
 
The systematic nature of these operations, combined with the focus on critical infrastructure and military installations, strongly supports a federal counter-WMD detection mission. The scale, sophistication, and security measures indicate a response to a credible threat. Each element of the analysis reinforces the others, creating a coherent explanation for the observed activity while maintaining strict adherence to known facts and logical inference.
