  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Rumored Ilia Topuria vs Alex Volkanowski - UFC 314: Miami - April 12 (Bo Nickal Clarifies it's not official)

MrBlackheart said:
Nothing in the 1st fight has shown me that Volk has a good chance to win the rematch.
Click to expand...
I think Volk came back way too early from a Headkick KO but I feel like the time off isn't going to help him now.

Two KO's like that back-to-back is damage done. Ilia is only getting better, whereas Volk is a bit unknown right now.

But I agree with you - it seems Ilia is riding on some unstoppable momentum and while Volk had a few moments in the first fight - its nothing to make a big deal out of.

Sadly I think he's going to get finished again.
 
Always supporting volk, even though the odds are against him. He needs to make this a battle of conditioning. Stay at long range, or clinch up and look to grapple anytime topuria tries to get to boxing range. Even if he can't take down topuria, if he's at least constantly trying and making topuria scramble and work, then that's a win for volk and it will at least make Topuria think about more than just boxing. Very few people can match Volk's conditioning, so if he's making topuria work, then volk could have a chance if the fight goes to later rounds. He's gotta bring back the heavy feints and high guard, too -- he wasn't feinting nearly as much in the first match against topuria.

I like topuria too, but I want a happy swan song for Volk.


Also, LOL at Bo nickel announcing this fight before anyone else.
 
Last edited:
MrBlackheart said:
Nothing in the 1st fight has shown me that Volk has a good chance to win the rematch.
Click to expand...
If he can replicate the 1st 3 rounds & survive the other 2 rounds he can theoretically win a decision.

However, he's only getting older & generally fighters don't get more durable as they age.

Ilia ko in round 2 again
 
Last edited:
JoeRowe said:
If he can replicate the 1st 3 times & survive the other 2 rounds he can theoretically win a decision.

However, he's only getting older & generally fighters don't get more durable as they age.

Ilia ko in round 2 again
Click to expand...
people blow that first round out of proportion IMO Illa was stalking him and finding his timing and range. I felt like Volk was sprinting to get ahead while Illa was walking him down like Michael Myers.

Yes, volk "won" the round. but the trajectory of the fight was clear from that point
 
I'd love to see Arnold Allen against ilia. A relative sharp shooter, with excellent boxing and strong as fuck like his dad.


Unrelated, Ilia should walk out to: Sure Shot (Beastie Boys) - that would be fucking incredible.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
Fights to Make After UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway
Replies
7
Views
650
tornado362
tornado362
tryfi
UFC Fights to make after Moreno vs Albazi :
Replies
4
Views
352
tryfi
tryfi
D
Fights to Make After UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic
Replies
10
Views
606
bubbleboyjones
bubbleboyjones
tryfi
UFC Fights to make after Covington vs Buckley
Replies
3
Views
270
FreddieRoachsVoice
FreddieRoachsVoice

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,271
Messages
56,822,237
Members
175,419
Latest member
mattny88

Share this page

Back
Top