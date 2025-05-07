Media Why Alexander Volkanovski wants Ilia Topuria to capture UFC lightweight title

😳🏆Alex Volkanovski wants Ilia Topuria to become loghtweight champion:

"Imagine that — if he were to win [lightweight title] and then we have a rematch at lightweight. That’s a perfect world for me."



🎥 @arielhelwani ▫️ pic.twitter.com/T8aTNMynR7


— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) May 5, 2025
Alexander Volkanovski’s dream bout is a rematch against Ilia Topuria with the Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight title on the line.

Volkanovski (27-4) lost his featherweight title via a brutal knockout against Topuria (16-0) at UFC 298 last year. Topuria then defended his belt just once against Max Holloway before moving up to lightweight. Meanwhile, Volkanovski won the vacant title via a unanimous decision against Diego Lopes at UFC 314 last month. While Volkanovski would have ideally liked to avenge his loss, that ship has sailed for the time being.

However, not all hope if lost for “The Great.” Topuria is rallying for a lightweight title shot against Islam Makhachev, which the champ is unwilling to accept until “La Leyenda” has proven himself at 155 pounds. Topuria recently announced that his fighting at UFC 317 on June 28, although he didn’t name an opponent.

If and when Topuria competes for the lightweight title, Volkanovski wants the Georgian-Spaniard to win it. The Australian envisions a double champ bid against Topuria, along with the chance to exact revenge.

“Perfect world would have been having that rematch to get the belt back,” Volkanovski told Ariel Helwani. “But that just wasn’t the case. You got to respect what he’s doing. Done with the featherweight, he wants to chase the lightweight. Let him do his thing. And then if we do do it, maybe we do it at lightweight… Imagine that, if he was to win and then we have a rematch at lightweight. Oh man, it doesn’t get much bigger than that. That’s the perfect world for me.”

Volkanovski has previously suffered two failed lightweight title bids against Makhachev. The reason Makhachev is hesitant to fight Topuria is because his wins over Volkanovski were undermined by detractors as wins over a featherweight.

Nice thought but Volk is never fighting for the LW championship again regardless of who holds the belt.
 
would be awesome if they rematch at lw and volk wins a second belt he should retire right after though would be an awesome way to hang up the gloves
 
Not sure it’s the best move for Volk, having lost twice at LW and once to Topuria, but I would watch and root for him.
 
Didn’t think Volk would be champ again so I will not count him out but I’m fully on board this Ilia hype train.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Will Alex have to beat a contender to get another LW title shot?
Not if win or lose it's his retirement fight.
I'd give it to Volk, but i'm extremely biased, I love Volk, one of the most refreshing personalities in the sport filled with meatheads and ESL.
 
John makfresshi said:
Volk only sleeps so he can have dreams about fighting. Because when he’s awake all he does is think about fighting! A real fucking throwback to a time when champs just fucking fought
He's also a massive cook. Probably the best cook we have here in Australia.

Not even sure if he's a better fighter than a cook, to be honest. Probably 50/50 on that.

Australian GOAT. We've literally never had a sporting icon as cool or impressive as Volk.
 
How tf would Volk deserve another LW title shot?

He hardly even deserved the FW title shot layup that they gave him against Lopes.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Not if win or lose it's his retirement fight.
I'd give it to Volk, but i'm extremely biased, I love Volk, one of the most refreshing personalities in the sport filled with meatheads and ESL.
Yup, I'm selfish enough to allow it, because Volk is the man.
 
Ilia beats Volk 7/10 times regardless of weight. Younger Volk may have had a chance. The Voll that beat Diego Lopez gets smoked.
 
