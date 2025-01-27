Black9
Bo said he's fighting on the card and "knows for a fact it's official from UFC/Inside Source" it's the main event for UFC 314.
Going to put this as "News" announcement(can change if it doesn't qualify).
Can Volk redeem himself? Or is this another easy Topuria win?
