Always supporting volk, even though the odds are against him. He needs to make this a battle of conditioning. Stay at long range, or clinch up and look to grapple anytime topuria tries to get to boxing range. Even if he can't take down topuria, if he's at least constantly trying and making topuria scramble and work, then that's a win for volk and it will at least make Topuria think about more than just boxing. Very few people can match Volk's conditioning, so if he's making topuria work, then volk could have a chance if the fight goes to later rounds. He's gotta bring back the heavy feints, too -- he wasn't feinting nearly as much in the first match against topuria. Gotta scrample topuria's brain and make him second guess.



I like topuria too, but I want a happy swan song for Volk.





Also, LOL at Bo nickel announcing this fight before anyone else.