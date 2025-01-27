  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

News Ilia Topuria vs Alex Volkanowski - UFC 314: Miami - April 12

Bo said he's fighting on the card and "knows for a fact it's official from UFC/Inside Source" it's the main event for UFC 314.

Going to put this as "News" announcement(can change if it doesn't qualify).


Can Volk redeem himself? Or is this another easy Topuria win?


 
MrBlackheart said:
Nothing in the 1st fight has shown me that Volk has a good chance to win the rematch.
I think Volk came back way too early from a Headkick KO but I feel like the time off isn't going to help him now.

Two KO's like that back-to-back is damage done. Ilia is only getting better, whereas Volk is a bit unknown right now.

But I agree with you - it seems Ilia is riding on some unstoppable momentum and while Volk had a few moments in the first fight - its nothing to make a big deal out of.

Sadly I think he's going to get finished again.
 
Always supporting volk, even though the odds are against him. He needs to make this a battle of conditioning. Stay at long range, or clinch up and look to grapple anytime topuria tries to get to boxing range. Even if he can't take down topuria, if he's at least constantly trying and making topuria scramble and work, then that's a win for volk and it will at least make Topuria think about more than just boxing. Very few people can match Volk's conditioning, so if he's making topuria work, then volk could have a chance if the fight goes to later rounds. He's gotta bring back the heavy feints, too -- he wasn't feinting nearly as much in the first match against topuria. Gotta scrample topuria's brain and make him second guess.

I like topuria too, but I want a happy swan song for Volk.


Also, LOL at Bo nickel announcing this fight before anyone else.
 
Volk is going to get starched again. He lost a step.

Sad thing is after that Ilia will move up to fight Makhachev and duck Evloev and Lopes
 
Ilia vs Volk II
Shevy vs Fiorot
Nickal vs Michel
Colby vs Wonderboy
Masvidal vs Luque
 
JoeRowe said:
If he can replicate the 1st 3 times & survive the other 2 rounds he can theoretically win a decision.

However, he's only getting older & generally fighters don't get more durable as they age.

Ilia ko in round 2 again
people blow that first round out of proportion IMO Illa was stalking him and finding his timing and range. I felt like Volk was sprinting to get ahead while Illa was walking him down like Michael Myers.

Yes, volk "won" the round. but the trajectory of the fight was clear from that point
 
I'd love to see Arnold Allen against ilia. A relative sharp shooter, with excellent boxing and strong as fuck like his dad.


Unrelated, Ilia should walk out to: Sure Shot (Beastie Boys) - that would be fucking incredible.

 
