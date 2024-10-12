Media Ilia Topuria sends chilling message to Max Holloway

Who do you guys pick? I think Ilia pick Max apart and tko him in 4th or 5th round.
 
topuria-ilia.gif
 
Ilia is very technical, sharp and powerful. He is a genius with his hands. Max could get outlassed easily.

Glory to Topuria ! Topuria is a christian, a believer in god, Max is a great guy, but Ilia faith in god will reward him with a victory.
Topuria will teach Max "Blessed" what real blessings are.
 
I'd like to see Ilia stand in-between Cejudo and O'Malley for size reference.

He looks small.
 
Is he really making the kind of money that warrants a private jet though?
 
At this point I have to ask, as he just keeps it up:

What's the male form of "basic bitch"? Because this guy drips it.
 
Cringe manlet posing with a belt that isn't even his in front of a private jet he can't afford.

God I hope Max KTFOs this idiot so he can go back to poverty where he belongs.
 
I like to watch him fight, but Max needs to humble this fella
 
Alpha_T83 said:
Cringe manlet posing with a belt that isn't even his in front of a private jet he can't afford.

God I hope Max KTFOs this idiot so he can go back to poverty where he belongs.
Ilia is charismatic in his own way, perhaps not as prime Connor but he is charismatic in his own way.
Put some respect on an elite fighter who has one of the best hand in the game.
You are a very low life, to wish poverty to a rising star and calling him a manlet.

Instead you should rather ask God to give you 20% what Ilia Topuria have, because if you had those 20%, you would not have written that foolish comment out of envy and hatred.
 
Wonder how salty he'll be if he loses. My guess is he'll give Jamahal a run for his money.
 
Also,

He better hope he's corrected his tendency to keep his head in the center line (when he's throwing hard) or he's gonna get caught by Max early and often.
 
Ara tech said:
Ilia is charismatic in his own way, perhaps not as prime Connor but he is charismatic in his own way.
Put some respect on an elite fighter who has one of the best hand in the game.
You are a very low life, to wish poverty to a rising star and calling him a manlet.

Instead you should rather ask God to give you 20% what Ilia Topuria have, because if you had those 20%, you would not have written that foolish comment out of envy and hatred.
OK bud. Topuria is cringe as hell.

And there is no god.
 
Ara tech said:
Ilia is charismatic in his own way, perhaps not as prime Connor but he is charismatic in his own way.
Put some respect on an elite fighter who has one of the best hand in the game.
You are a very low life, to wish poverty to a rising star and calling him a manlet.

Instead you should rather ask God to give you 20% what Ilia Topuria have, because if you had those 20%, you would not have written that foolish comment out of envy
You can respect the skill of a fighter and still think he carries himself like an idiot.
 
Ara tech said:
Ilia is very technical, sharp and powerful. He is a genius with his hands. Max could get outlassed easily.

Glory to Topuria ! Topuria is a christian, a believer in god, Max is a great guy, but Ilia faith in god will reward him with a victory.
Topuria will teach Max "Blessed" what real blessings are.
Jerome is a Christian too so that doesn't make much sense.

God isn't picking sides in MMA fights.
 
