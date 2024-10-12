Red Lantern
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Sep 29, 2024
- Messages
- 58
- Reaction score
- 458
Who do you guys pick? I think Ilia pick Max apart and tko him in 4th or 5th round.
Maybe if he is going to Abu Dhabi that jet was paid with some oil money. Those guys seems to love to throw money away.Is he really making the kind of money that warrants a private jet though?
Ilia is charismatic in his own way, perhaps not as prime Connor but he is charismatic in his own way.Cringe manlet posing with a belt that isn't even his in front of a private jet he can't afford.
God I hope Max KTFOs this idiot so he can go back to poverty where he belongs.
OK bud. Topuria is cringe as hell.Ilia is charismatic in his own way, perhaps not as prime Connor but he is charismatic in his own way.
Put some respect on an elite fighter who has one of the best hand in the game.
You are a very low life, to wish poverty to a rising star and calling him a manlet.
Instead you should rather ask God to give you 20% what Ilia Topuria have, because if you had those 20%, you would not have written that foolish comment out of envy and hatred.
Ilia is charismatic in his own way, perhaps not as prime Connor but he is charismatic in his own way.
Put some respect on an elite fighter who has one of the best hand in the game.
You are a very low life, to wish poverty to a rising star and calling him a manlet.
Instead you should rather ask God to give you 20% what Ilia Topuria have, because if you had those 20%, you would not have written that foolish comment out of envy
Ilia is very technical, sharp and powerful. He is a genius with his hands. Max could get outlassed easily.
Glory to Topuria ! Topuria is a christian, a believer in god, Max is a great guy, but Ilia faith in god will reward him with a victory.
Topuria will teach Max "Blessed" what real blessings are.
Who do you guys pick? I think Ilia pick Max apart and tko him in 4th or 5th round.