Why I think Max Holloway will defeat Ilia Topuria

Sep 10, 2024
Max Holloway defeats Ilia Topuria

Max Holloway has faced the best of the UFC featherweights and I believe he has the tools to beat Ilia. He has insane striking volume and a legendary chin and Ilia hasn’t really faced a striker like holloway who can barrage him with punches and kicks. As long as Max can avoid the power shots of Ilia he will win by decision based on strikes alone.
 
