Substance Abuse
Beer, Not in Moderation, Belt
You gotta change the title to something about Topuria promising to knock Holloway out in the first round, that'll really drive the clicks.
Another can crushing nepotism signing.His brother has fought 6 times in almost 10 years , probably should have fought on dwcs first
His second last victory came over this terrifying looking individual who’s sporting an impressive record of 1-11
Yet another retarded take. When Max badly outclasses your man crush, will you finally melt down sufficiently to be banned this time?Topuria will take Max’s head off guaranteed.
I mean look at his hairline. Not only does he have a perfect hairline but he pairs it with a perfect beard. You usually have one or the other, not both. This is how I know that Topuria is on another level. He is a gift from the gods and is in his literal prime right now.
Topuria Round 1 KO