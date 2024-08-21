Media Ilia Topuria Says He Will Knockout Max Holloway in First Round. Also Talks About His Brother Signing with the UFC.

You gotta change the title to something about Topuria promising to knock Holloway out in the first round, that'll really drive the clicks. ;)

giphy.gif
 
If Max wins this they should give him every single award this year...

Sherdog > ESPY
 
His brother has fought 6 times in almost 10 years , probably should have fought on dwcs first

F0249C07-15AB-4015-99C7-FE33B639EC38.jpeg

His second last victory came over this terrifying looking individual who’s sporting an impressive record of 1-11
 
I liked Topuria when he destroyed Jai Herbert, Bryce Mitchell, and Dwarvenovski. That's about it. His bro seems like the typical regional can-crusher.
 
We're not exactly new to MMA, Ilia, we know what we're getting when 'Brother B' joins the UFC on the back of a popular and superior sibling.

Herbert Burns, Alex Reyes, and Junior Tafa all lost recently against mediocre opposition - Valter Walker won, but he happened to be facing another second sibling.

Aleksandre failed to crush even 6 cans on the regional scene.
 
Topuria will take Max’s head off guaranteed.

I mean look at his hairline. Not only does he have a perfect hairline but he pairs it with a perfect beard. You usually have one or the other, not both. This is how I know that Topuria is on another level. He is a gift from the gods and is in his literal prime right now.

Topuria Round 1 KO
 
Another can crushing nepotism signing.
Can't complain, I'd try to get my brother a UFC contract as well if I had the power.
 
Yet another retarded take. When Max badly outclasses your man crush, will you finally melt down sufficiently to be banned this time?
 
See how this works , Dana? The best fight the best for the fans. UFC is not about over glazing one fighter and then doing everything in your power to protect him.
 
just like Herbert Burns, Dhiego Lima, Mohammed Usman, Antonina Shevchenko, and many more!
 
Love this match up, all the talk is just that..Ilia is special and sure, some of you don't like his confidence. It's weird to not like a champion, because he believes in himself though. Max is also a fight who is very special. Would not be shocked at a first round KO from Ilia or Max out pointing him or knocking him out late.
 
