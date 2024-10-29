Is this the first time ever that the 145 champ could reasonably beat the welterweight champ?

prime_lobov
Belal is one of the weakest champs in UFC history in terms of finishing ability, and thus doesn’t really threaten Ilia in any way except the possibility of winning on points. Since Topuria doesn’t have to worry about Belal’s power despite the size advantage, he can freely fish for a knockout.
Ilia also beat max easily, who is 5’10 - belal is the same height and not huge for 170. Thoughts?
