Is this the first time ever that the 145 champ could reasonably beat the welterweight champ?

Paolo Delutis said: Hes not even that boring though lol...he rag dolled the shit out of Leon and showed no fear in the stand up either ....



I dont get why striking only fans watch MMA if they cant appreciate all aspects of the sport...its like watching hockey but you think they shouldn't be playing on ice...



They're not really fans, they just have a bloodlust and Belal doesn't fill it for them. So they have wet dreams about a FW knocking him out and conveniently ignore the fact that Belal would just take Topuria down at will and probably get a finish on the ground.Because reality isn't real to them, only their feverish wet dreams about people they don't like for shallow reasons getting hurt by people they do like for shallow reasons