Is this the first time ever that the 145 champ could reasonably beat the welterweight champ?

Belal is one of the weakest champs in UFC history in terms of finishing ability, and thus doesn’t really threaten Ilia in any way except the possibility of winning on points. Since Topuria doesn’t have to worry about Belal’s power despite the size advantage, he can freely fish for a knockout.

Ilia also beat max easily, who is 5’10 - belal is the same height and not huge for 170. Thoughts?
 
Not a chance, these divisions exist for a reason. He would get big brothered no problem
 
The only thing stopping Topuria from being double champ are the two best wrestlers under 185 , Islam and Belal...
 
If there was a time it was when Mcgregor was the champion, it isnt like Topuria isnt any good, but the man is too small for WW, probably even LW.
 
Absolutely has a chance to knock out Belal and yes this is the first time this is possible
 
prime_lobov said:
Belal is one of the weakest champs in UFC history in terms of finishing ability, and thus doesn’t really threaten Ilia in any way except the possibility of winning on points. Since Topuria doesn’t have to worry about Belal’s power despite the size advantage, he can freely fish for a knockout.

Ilia also beat max easily, who is 5’10 - belal is the same height and not huge for 170. Thoughts?
Man Wtf??? .


Belal would beat the shit out of Topuria ...

U guys must be fucking drunk...

What makes Belal a weak or the weakest champion?....

Like wtf are y'all even saying...
 
El Fernas said:
If there was a time it was when Mcgregor was the champion, it isnt like Topuria isnt any good, but the man is too small for WW, probably even LW.
Ilia looked like a midget next to Max.
 
If he could win the 155 and 170 belts he would fight there. Why kill yourself on a weight cut if you don't have to? There is a reason these guys cut weight.
 
Paolo Delutis said:
Man Wtf??? .


Belal would beat the shit out of Topuria ...

U guys must be fucking drunk...

What makes Belal a weak or the weakest champion?....

Like wtf are y'all even saying...
He's boring so therefore he's a bad fighter, or something.

These idiots think reality will bend to their bias and are always surprised when it doesn't.
 
TerrorTimmy said:
He's boring so therefore he's a bad fighter, or something.

These idiots think reality will bend to their bias and are always surprised when it doesn't.
Hes not even that boring though lol...he rag dolled the shit out of Leon and showed no fear in the stand up either ....

I dont get why striking only fans watch MMA if they cant appreciate all aspects of the sport...its like watching hockey but you think they shouldn't be playing on ice...

Its part of the fucking sport!!!!
 
I was going to point to BJ Penn taking the title from Matt Hughes back in 2004. Then I realized you said 145 champ.

oERrAtu.gif
 
Paolo Delutis said:
Hes not even that boring though lol...he rag dolled the shit out of Leon and showed no fear in the stand up either ....

I dont get why striking only fans watch MMA if they cant appreciate all aspects of the sport...its like watching hockey but you think they shouldn't be playing on ice...

Its part of the fucking sport!!!!
They're not really fans, they just have a bloodlust and Belal doesn't fill it for them. So they have wet dreams about a FW knocking him out and conveniently ignore the fact that Belal would just take Topuria down at will and probably get a finish on the ground.

Because reality isn't real to them, only their feverish wet dreams about people they don't like for shallow reasons getting hurt by people they do like for shallow reasons
 
prime_lobov said:
Belal is one of the weakest champs in UFC history in terms of finishing ability, and thus doesn’t really threaten Ilia in any way except the possibility of winning on points. Since Topuria doesn’t have to worry about Belal’s power despite the size advantage, he can freely fish for a knockout.

Ilia also beat max easily, who is 5’10 - belal is the same height and not huge for 170. Thoughts?
You mean the thing that took Belal to the championship and no one can stop?

Derp thread.
 
