Ilia is Coming for Everything

After last night this guy has become a huge superstar already. I think only Conor and Poatan match his meteoric rise.. and he has the English that Poatan doesn’t have and the all-around skills that Conor didn’t. If he gets the Santiago Bernabeu stadium show and KOs someone there, it will be indescribable how huge he will be. At that point you have to give him whatever he wants, even Islam if he asks for it.



I was rooting for Max and still shocked at what happened, but you have to give him his props. He’s a generational fighter and is the complete package.