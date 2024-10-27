Ilia is Coming for Everything

After last night this guy has become a huge superstar already. I think only Conor and Poatan match his meteoric rise.. and he has the English that Poatan doesn’t have and the all-around skills that Conor didn’t. If he gets the Santiago Bernabeu stadium show and KOs someone there, it will be indescribable how huge he will be. At that point you have to give him whatever he wants, even Islam if he asks for it.

I was rooting for Max and still shocked at what happened, but you have to give him his props. He’s a generational fighter and is the complete package.
 
I think Ilia is already a star, he was already huge overseas before last night. Imo It won't matter who they give him in Spain to fight, it'll be enormous no matter what. The UFC needs to book a date asap.
 
BrockLesnarsTurtleBack said:
He's still so young. Hopefully he stays at FW for a few more years to carve a legacy. If he cleans up the division with 5+ defences, he can move up.

I don't think going up to fight Islam (and most likely lose) is the way to go right now.
Click to expand...

I think beating 2/3 GOATs in your division by KO gives you the right to move up if you want. I wouldn’t be against it. After Arman there’s nobody for Islam at LW.
 
Yes he's so charismatic and after he makes a whiskey company like McGregor in addition to copying his back tattoo he could be close. He's not thrown a dolly nor has be sucker punched an old man he so close is still far.
 
Here come the nut huggers…. Where were u guys when people were talking shit about him and supporting Max for the past 6 months
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Here come the nut huggers…. Where were u guys when people were talking shit about him and supporting Max for the past 6 months
Click to expand...
Get them AST, you have always been on the Ilia and Merab train since day one.

These fair weather fans just choose to be fans of winning fighters after they have proven it at the Championship level.
 
Only Conor can saves us. Start cutting.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Here come the nut huggers…. Where were u guys when people were talking shit about him and supporting Max for the past 6 months
Click to expand...

What are you on about? I’m a Max fan lol.. Ilia is elite but I don’t consider myself a “fan”. I just enjoy watching elite combatants.
 
He's got the skills, confidence and personality to be a successful fighter.

He just has to be careful... there is a very thin line between confidence and arrogance.
 
He's got a puncher's chance against high level Dagestani style wrestling game, he's just luckily sandwiched in the weight class between either of Khabib's cousins.

But for anyone to be even be remotely considered for greatest of all time in the modern era, they need to have an answer to Khabib's equation. Ilia hasn't been solve this one yet because we haven't seen him in the situation.

If Usman or Umar jump weight classes or Zabit's younger brother at Bellator comes to the UFC and he cuts through them, then perhaps I would start to consider him.

Insane Conor level power though.
 
