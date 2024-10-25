Ilia Topuria sucks at the mic in Spanish too

As a native Spanish speaker I can say that his mic skills in Spanish suck too lolI saw ppl saying "Oh I wish he would speak in English like he does in Spanish because his trash talking in Spanish is so good"No, it´s not.First of all, he doesn´t even sound as a Spaniard. I´m from a South American country, living in Madrid at the moment and when I first heard him speaking Spanish I was like mmmm maybe he is from some Latinamerican country so when I heard he was from Spain I was surprised and I looked him up because I was like maybe he is from the Canary Islands or something, but what happened is that he is from another country originally (a non-speaking Spanish country) and he moved to Spain when he was 15 so it makes sense now.And don´t get me wrong, he is fluent in Spanish 100%, it´s just that he sounds super formal like somebody who learnt Spanish in some nice Spanish school or something, which would be amazing for everything else but for trash talking in the UFCI think that´s the main reason why his trash talking sucks even in Spanish, it´s too formal for that type of stuff.Some hispanics like Yair Rodriguez would eat him up with the trash talking, because now that´s some real hispanic street dude. Jorge Masvidal has better mic skills in Spanish than Topuria and Jorge is an American...And before somebody comes to me with some "oh it doesnt matter about that because what matters is only what he does in the cage", well it does matter because he is trying to use that to be a draw and stuff and it´s not gonna work because his trash talk in English already sucks since he is trying too hard, he be copying Mcgregor´s quotes and even has some Conor´s tattoes and everything, he is definitely a Conor fanboy which there is nothing wrong with it because Conor is the biggest draw ever and a lot of ppl got in the sport because of him (probably Ilia included), but when it comes down to the position ilia is in right now, he comes down as non-authentic or as if he is trying to be somebody else... And that´s the reason why he is getting a lot of hate lately, a lot of ppl are not liking him much (me included), because of that.I only want him to win so there would be bigger chances of the UFC coming to Spain and me going to an UFC eventHe just needs to chill and stop trying to be somebody that he is not, he just gotta be himself, there are good guys that have been big in the UFC anyways, like GSP so it´s ok.