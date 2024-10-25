Ilia Topuria sucks at the mic in Spanish too

Geniusss

Geniusss

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Mar 4, 2019
Messages
2,111
Reaction score
3,110
As a native Spanish speaker I can say that his mic skills in Spanish suck too lol

I saw ppl saying "Oh I wish he would speak in English like he does in Spanish because his trash talking in Spanish is so good"
No, it´s not.

First of all, he doesn´t even sound as a Spaniard. I´m from a South American country, living in Madrid at the moment and when I first heard him speaking Spanish I was like mmmm maybe he is from some Latinamerican country so when I heard he was from Spain I was surprised and I looked him up because I was like maybe he is from the Canary Islands or something, but what happened is that he is from another country originally (a non-speaking Spanish country) and he moved to Spain when he was 15 so it makes sense now.

And don´t get me wrong, he is fluent in Spanish 100%, it´s just that he sounds super formal like somebody who learnt Spanish in some nice Spanish school or something, which would be amazing for everything else but for trash talking in the UFC 😅 I think that´s the main reason why his trash talking sucks even in Spanish, it´s too formal for that type of stuff.

Some hispanics like Yair Rodriguez would eat him up with the trash talking, because now that´s some real hispanic street dude. Jorge Masvidal has better mic skills in Spanish than Topuria and Jorge is an American... 😅

And before somebody comes to me with some "oh it doesnt matter about that because what matters is only what he does in the cage", well it does matter because he is trying to use that to be a draw and stuff and it´s not gonna work because his trash talk in English already sucks since he is trying too hard, he be copying Mcgregor´s quotes and even has some Conor´s tattoes and everything, he is definitely a Conor fanboy which there is nothing wrong with it because Conor is the biggest draw ever and a lot of ppl got in the sport because of him (probably Ilia included), but when it comes down to the position ilia is in right now, he comes down as non-authentic or as if he is trying to be somebody else... And that´s the reason why he is getting a lot of hate lately, a lot of ppl are not liking him much (me included), because of that.

I only want him to win so there would be bigger chances of the UFC coming to Spain and me going to an UFC event 😹

He just needs to chill and stop trying to be somebody that he is not, he just gotta be himself, there are good guys that have been big in the UFC anyways, like GSP so it´s ok.
 
Söze Aldo said:
For someone with apparently no mic skills, he certainly does a great job at getting under people's skills based on the amount of people here saying he makes them mad.
Click to expand...

Lol yeah, it was the same with Conor.

He sucks so hard at trash talking!!!! i'm so mad about it I'll write an essay about it!! It's totally not effective! Grrrrr!!
:mad:

Trash talk is not the same as stand up comedy, you don't have to be original for it to be effective.
 
Last edited:
Iroh said:
Lol yeah, it was the same woth Conor.

He sucks so hard at trash talking!!!! i'm so mad about it I'll write an essay about it!! It's totally not effective! Grrrrr!!
:mad:
Click to expand...

It's hilarious that they don't understand that they are, to use a pro-wrestling term, 'marks.' That's exactly what guys like Ilia or Conor want, to rile people up. The worst thing for any entertainer is getting no reaction at all.
 
Topuria can suck at trash talking in English, Spanish, Georgian, etc. he's still body bagging Max.
 
Söze Aldo said:
It's hilarious that they don't understand that they are, to use a pro-wrestling term, 'marks.' That's exactly what guys like Ilia or Conor want, to rile people up. The worst thing for any entertainer is getting no reaction at all.
Click to expand...

Yeah, and he really is nowhere near as obnoxious as Conor was. But like I said, the CDS lives on in fans through Ilia. He only has to put in 1/10 of the effort, because Conor did all the work for him.

Good thing too, because Conor got lost in it eventually. Don't think Ilia will ever have to stoop that low. Also, because he is more well rounded and he won't have the need to get as low as Conor did against a hard stylistic match-up in Khabib.
 
Geniusss said:
As a native Spanish speaker I can say that his mic skills in Spanish suck too lol

I saw ppl saying "Oh I wish he would speak in English like he does in Spanish because his trash talking in Spanish is so good"
No, it´s not.

First of all, he doesn´t even sound as a Spaniard. I´m from a South American country, living in Madrid at the moment and when I first heard him speaking Spanish I was like mmmm maybe he is from some Latinamerican country so when I heard he was from Spain I was surprised and I looked him up because I was like maybe he is from the Canary Islands or something, but what happened is that he is from another country originally (a non-speaking Spanish country) and he moved to Spain when he was 15 so it makes sense now.

And don´t get me wrong, he is fluent in Spanish 100%, it´s just that he sounds super formal like somebody who learnt Spanish in some nice Spanish school or something, which would be amazing for everything else but for trash talking in the UFC 😅 I think that´s the main reason why his trash talking sucks even in Spanish, it´s too formal for that type of stuff.

Some hispanics like Yair Rodriguez would eat him up with the trash talking, because now that´s some real hispanic street dude. Jorge Masvidal has better mic skills in Spanish than Topuria and Jorge is an American... 😅

And before somebody comes to me with some "oh it doesnt matter about that because what matters is only what he does in the cage", well it does matter because he is trying to use that to be a draw and stuff and it´s not gonna work because his trash talk in English already sucks since he is trying too hard, he be copying Mcgregor´s quotes and even has some Conor´s tattoes and everything, he is definitely a Conor fanboy which there is nothing wrong with it because Conor is the biggest draw ever and a lot of ppl got in the sport because of him (probably Ilia included), but when it comes down to the position ilia is in right now, he comes down as non-authentic or as if he is trying to be somebody else... And that´s the reason why he is getting a lot of hate lately, a lot of ppl are not liking him much (me included), because of that.

I only want him to win so there would be bigger chances of the UFC coming to Spain and me going to an UFC event 😹

He just needs to chill and stop trying to be somebody that he is not, he just gotta be himself, there are good guys that have been big in the UFC anyways, like GSP so it´s ok.
Click to expand...
To be fair no one has ever made Spanish function well as a language for anything.
It's just a work in progress I guess!
But then I also failed my Spanish class so I might just still be bitter about that.
 
Yeah, his spanish sounds weird, but i was never surprised by it, i know he isnt from that country.

He made fun of Holloway for only speaking English...Dana was right there too.
 
Iroh said:
Yeah, and he really is nowhere near as obnoxious as Conor was. But like I said, the CDS lives on in fans through Ilia. He only has to put in 1/10 of the effort, because Conor did all the work for him.

Good thing too, because Conor got lost in it eventually. Don't think Ilia will ever have to stoop that low. Also, because he is more well rounded and he won't have the need to get as low as Conor did against a hard stylistic match-up in Khabib.
Click to expand...

I respect trash talkers who can back it up. Conor used to be able to but he became a shell/parody of himself. Ilia is indeed a very well rounded fighter more so than Conor, he's actually a grappling guy who became one of the best if not best pure boxer in MMA. The fact he gets thin skinned MMA fans riled up is just a bonus.
 
Söze Aldo said:
For someone with apparently no mic skills, he certainly does a great job at getting under people's skin based on the amount of people here saying he makes them mad.
Click to expand...
most people are not mad though....more like put off. it's cringe watching him trashtalk, its like heaing someone hitting a wrong note while they are singing
instead of gaining fans, he losing fans, because most people see him in a negative light for all the wrong reasons.
if you trying to be a bad boy...ala chael or colby, its one thing. but he is trying to be charismatic like conor, but failing miserably at it.
 
You people overanalyse unimportant things. Just watch the fights and stfu.
 
Geniusss said:
He just needs to chill and stop trying to be somebody that he is not, he just gotta be himself, there are good guys that have been big in the UFC anyways, like GSP so it´s ok.
Click to expand...
Speaking of, GSP sucks at speaking in his own language too. Tries too hard to speak proper for the cameras.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

payton
Rewatch Ilia Topuria at 155
2 3
Replies
50
Views
2K
Rubios
R
Rapa
Ilia topuria vs max holloway
3 4 5
Replies
91
Views
4K
Bowel-forged Stool
Bowel-forged Stool
Blanqa Blanqua
Illia Topuria has no doubt he will be the highest paid athlete in the world in 2025
4 5 6
Replies
114
Views
5K
VAfan
VAfan
GloveParadox
Why I think Max Holloway will defeat Ilia Topuria
3 4 5
Replies
96
Views
4K
BangBang
BangBang
octagonation
Ilia Topuria vs Islam Makhachev should happen in late 2025 (Makhachev needs to beat Arman, while Ilia needs to beat winner of Sterling-Movsar)
2
Replies
20
Views
650
contrail
contrail

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,415
Messages
56,389,189
Members
175,193
Latest member
bat123

Share this page

Back
Top