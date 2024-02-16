Ilia and Henry are clueless on how to win over fans

Ilia has a very exciting style, he could just be a bit more humble or even just be a boring guy and people will still like him, but instead he resorts to doing whatever that shit was at the press conference, and just came off looking like an obnoxious arrogant asshole. Then you have Henry who when Merab pulls out a Mexican flag in a clever attempt to turn the Mexican fans in California against him and what does he do? Says some stupid shit to Merab in Georgian that nobody in the crowd could understand. Henry there's no Georgians in the crowd you idiot, and even if there was they still wouldn't back you just for that weak ass one liner that it probably took you an hour to memorize
 
henry speaking in georgian is more mind games to win the fight then have anything to do with the fans.

henry pretty much makes his fans on twitter.
 
He looked really stupid at the press trying to do a Conor impression.
And I'm a fan of his fighting style and technique

Mexican and spanish trash talk also is a bit weird, with their high pitched language.
 
Henry and Ilia's fanbase is established though. They have fans.

Ilia looked stupid in the presser because he acted like we were just gonna forget what Mcgregor did on presser. But the casuals of today might have forgot the Mcgregor/Aldo presser and they eat this low budget shit up.

It's like watching a remake before the original movie, and people just decided to like the remake better because of reasons.
 
Ilia is pretty popular in Spain and Georgia so he is aready getting good sponsors just not America centric and honestly other than that the only advantage of "winning only fans" in MMA is the ppv buys but that is only relevant if you are a champ
 
smiles mma said:
The point isn't to get fans to like you, they went heel to get fans to talk about them
Click to expand...
Ilia isn't charismatic enough to be a lucrative heel like Conor or Floyd Mayweather so unless he goes the Colby or Sean Strickland route and just starts saying controversial shit, he's only hurting his likeability and star power in the long run. Henry actually does have some charm and can be funny even though people call him cringe but in this moment I don't think he was really trying to be a heel. If he was he would have tried to lean into it and started saying pro USA or saying he's an American not Mexican, something like that. He honestly just looked kind of shook and embarrassed at seeing all the Mexicans cheering merab and booing him
 
I totally understand where you’re coming from, but even putting aside the language barrier (in the case of Topuria), despite UFC fighters being more badass than WWE stars (IMO), not everyone has mic skills. It’s a skill—and charisma.

We’re asking too much for everyone to be prime MacGregor or Mohammad Ali. It’s just too rare to be The Rock on the mic and also fight like Jon Jones.

That said, I still appreciated the effort at the press conference.
 
