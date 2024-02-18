Media Merab picks up, carries and dumps Henry

ExitLUPin said:


Henry has never been ragdolled like this in MMA shit maybe even in wrestling. Merab big brod him BAD in rounds 2 and 3. Insanity to do that to a gold medalist after already having outwrestled and ragdolled him prior.
Hes so cringe.
 
I never understand why lifting someone up is a big deal? Getting a clean takedown on Henry is much more impressive than just showing you can carry another human the same size as you.
 
Not that impressive, Henry is a little guy and that was all show on Merabs part. Personally I thought their fight mostly sucked, Merab as soon as he noticed his advantage in wrestling just kept going back to it and bored the fucking hell out of me.
 
Merab can't finish fights for shit and is content winning decisions. Wish he'd just go away.
 
Merab is a freak of nature, hopefully he gets the title soon so he can have his run. The time is now.
 
LeBron said:
I never understand why lifting someone up is a big deal? Getting a clean takedown on Henry is much more impressive than just showing you can carry another human the same size as you.
Smaller*
 
