Merab doing that to Cejudo is far and away a better feather in his cap. Even the slam was more viscious and embarrassing.He respects Matt Hughes
Too bad Trigg didn't get to ref. PTSD flashbacks while reffing would've been great to see, lol.He respects Matt Hughes
Henry has never been ragdolled like this in MMA shit maybe even in wrestling. Merab big brod him BAD in rounds 2 and 3. Insanity to do that to a gold medalist after already having outwrestled and ragdolled him prior.
That’s what she said.It was impressive but huge size difference.
Smaller*I never understand why lifting someone up is a big deal? Getting a clean takedown on Henry is much more impressive than just showing you can carry another human the same size as you.