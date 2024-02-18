Merab made Henry look like a child but went 0/16 on TDs against Aldo and did nothing but hump his legs against the cage for most the fight

ExitLUPin

ExitLUPin

K
@Steel
Joined
Oct 3, 2015
Messages
29,643
Reaction score
42,879
Yet since that fight he made former champ Yan look like a regional bum pulverizing him to a 50-45, breaking his eye, smashing and ragdolling him

Then goes 5/11 on TDs against Olympian Henry, lifting him and carrying him to a TD. Even had a tight guillotine.

Aldo performance looks better and better. Aldo won 1st round too. Merab won 2-3 by humping Aldos legs and keeping him inactive but he didnt land much and literally couldnt take him down.

Aldo didnt have a scratch on him just felt a release from not having Merab hump his leg for minutes on end like a horny little chihuahua

jose-aldo-ufc-278.jpg


Aldo bless. FW GOAT
 
Last edited:
ExitLUPin said:
Yet since that fight he made former champ Yan look like a regional bum pulverizing him to a 50-45, breaking his eye, smashing and ragdolling him

Then goes 5/11 on TDs against Olympian Henry, lifting him and carrying him to a TD. Even had a tight guillotine.

Aldo performance looks better and better. Aldo won 1st round too. Merab won 2-3 by humping Aldos legs and keeping him inactive but he didnt land much and literally couldnt take him down.

Aldo didnt have a scratch on him just felt a release from not having Merab hump his leg for minutes on end

jose-aldo-ufc-278.jpg


Aldo bless. FW GOAT
Click to expand...
Don’t forget.. The Aldo fight was at elevation in SLC. It affected most of the fighters on the card.
 
Aldo is tdd goat and obviously one of the all time greats. Even after calling from the thrones he was still a top 145 and made a great run at 135
 
That fight was some bullshit. Merab had absolutely nothing for Aldo. And fuck the elevation.
 
Fighters can learn their lessons and improve over time... it's actually a thing TS :rolleyes:
 
  • Like
Reactions: TCE
According to the OP, fighters cannot improve between fights.
 
I still think we need an Aldo farewell retirement fight. CCC or Cruz will do.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
UFC Fight Night 225 Beforemath: A Look at The Game of Max Holloway
Replies
1
Views
676
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,752
Messages
55,103,631
Members
174,604
Latest member
evil gspee

Share this page

Back
Top