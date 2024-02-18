Merab made Henry look like a child but went 0/16 on TDs against Aldo and did nothing but hump his legs against the cage for most the fight

ExitLUPin
K
@Steel
- Joined
- Oct 3, 2015
- Messages
- 29,643
- Reaction score
- 42,879
Yet since that fight he made former champ Yan look like a regional bum pulverizing him to a 50-45, breaking his eye, smashing and ragdolling him
Then goes 5/11 on TDs against Olympian Henry, lifting him and carrying him to a TD. Even had a tight guillotine.
Aldo performance looks better and better. Aldo won 1st round too. Merab won 2-3 by humping Aldos legs and keeping him inactive but he didnt land much and literally couldnt take him down.
Aldo didnt have a scratch on him just felt a release from not having Merab hump his leg for minutes on end like a horny little chihuahua
Aldo bless. FW GOAT
