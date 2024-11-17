If you were Jon Jones, would you be proud of your legacy?

TimeToTrain
Aside from the multiple positive PED results, hiding from USADA under a cage for hours, eye poking every opponent, being a sociopath, winning a few controversial decisions, the icing on the cake is almost waiting for a guy out of his prime to turn 42 years old and call yourself the GOAT, would you be proud of your legacy as a pro MMA fighter while other greats have fought clean and barely lost a round.
If you are proud of that, good for you. if you’re proud of cheating multiple times and not fighting fair, that’s a sociopath mentality, just saying. I didn’t even bother to watch the fight because it’s obvious what the outcome would be. Nothing to be proud of.
