If you were Jon Jones, would you be proud of your legacy?

TimeToTrain

TimeToTrain

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jun 18, 2008
Messages
3,821
Reaction score
1,082
Aside from the multiple positive PED results, hiding from USADA under a cage for hours, eye poking every opponent, being a sociopath, winning a few controversial decisions, the icing on the cake is almost waiting for a guy out of his prime to turn 42 years old and call yourself the GOAT, would you be proud of your legacy as a pro MMA fighter while other greats have fought clean and barely lost a round.

If you are proud of that, good for you. if you’re proud of cheating multiple times and not fighting fair, that’s a sociopath mentality, just saying. I didn’t even bother to watch the fight because it’s obvious what the outcome would be. Nothing to be proud of.
 
Hell yeah I would. Making millions of money, worshipped by many. What's not to be proud of??

Idc about the shameful stuff like being caught by police. I am already a sociopath, being Jon Jones would upgrade me.
 
@ts
puppy-kid.gif
 
Being super rich and far and away the greatest fighter in human history? i’d be pretty happy. He’s the alpha that all you bros watching Jordan Peterson and Rogan wish you were.
 
Only if I got enough money out of it, to not have to worry about money for the rest of my life.
 
1King said:
Being super rich and far and away the greatest fighter in human history? i’d be pretty happy. He’s the alpha that all you bros watching Jordan Peterson and Rogan wish you were.
Click to expand...
You can wax his limp cock all you want what's that got to do with Peterson and Rogan?
 
TimeToTrain said:
Aside from the multiple positive PED results, hiding from USADA under a cage for hours, eye poking every opponent, being a sociopath, winning a few controversial decisions, the icing on the cake is almost waiting for a guy out of his prime to turn 42 years old and call yourself the GOAT, would you be proud of your legacy as a pro MMA fighter while other greats have fought clean and barely lost a round.

If you are proud of that, good for you. if you’re proud of cheating multiple times and not fighting fair, that’s a sociopath mentality, just saying. I didn’t even bother to watch the fight because it’s obvious what the outcome would be. Nothing to be proud of.
Click to expand...
Do you believe his achievements in mma can be replicated in this lifetime?
no one even comes close to his resume title fights and achievements in MMA
 
Red Lantern said:
Hell yeah I would. Making millions of money, worshipped by many. What's not to be proud of??

Idc about the shameful stuff like being caught by police. I am already a sociopath, being Jon Jones would upgrade me.
Click to expand...
Hated and trashed by 99% and worshipped by 1% you mean?
 
orca said:
Do you believe his achievements in mma can be replicated in this lifetime?
no one even comes close to his resume title fights and achievements in MMA
Click to expand...
What achievements in mma?Beating washed up fighters and getting the sh** beat down by bums who arent 3 times smaller then him?
 
Sociopaths are more proud of achieving something through cheating than they are of achieving the same thing (or even more) without cheating. So yes, I would be pretty proud for committing crimes and doing questionable things without getting caught.

And he probably looks at his fans as gullible morons who believe he is a Christian.
 
bjjwar said:
What achievements in mma?Beating washed up fighters and getting the sh** beat down by bums who arent 3 times smaller then him?
Click to expand...
do you want me to post statistics on the average age of PRIME LHWS?
its 30-34

Jones beat an average age of 32 year old LHWs


jones at LHW is 224 lbs hes actualy a normal size LHW
but pereira walks at 238 lbs shredded is a MW?
pereira not only out heights his opponents but outweighs them

im pretty confident i can give you proof that im right and your wrong
wanna bet ban acct? <lol>
 
