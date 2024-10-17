MarioLemieux
Now we know that Jon didn't take that fight against Chael short notice, but Tom was announced as the backup fighter MONTHS in advance so Jon couldn't wriggle his way out.
Could you imagine the fan backlash if Jon didn't take that fight and that was the last we heard of him? It would be yet another huge asterisks on his legacy.
