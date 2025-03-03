Jones has been ducking Tom since 2023 and Tom is tarnishing Jon's aura badly at this point

Jon is one of the greatest of all time, but if you consider his cheating, the fact that he could easily be 25-4 it the decisions didn't go his way against Gus, Reyes and Santos, the fact that the last 5 years of his career the focus from fans has been on him NOT fighting the best like Ngannou, but worse yet Tom who is making him look terrrible.



The UFC will throw him under a bus soon enough. Dana has already stopped glazing him. Many fans and MMA personalities are questioning his legitimacy because of drugs and ducking not only the champ, but defending the interim champ since 2023.



Making himself look so scared to unify the title for his last UFC fight against Tom since 2023... Jon needs to take this fight and win and I do believe he has a good chance,



but the UFC and MMA world in general will throw him under a bus if he doesn't,



and that's a fact.