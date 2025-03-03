  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Jones has been ducking Tom since 2023 and Tom is tarnishing Jon's aura badly at this point

H

hbombbisping

White Belt
@White
Joined
Feb 21, 2025
Messages
49
Reaction score
110
Jon is one of the greatest of all time, but if you consider his cheating, the fact that he could easily be 25-4 it the decisions didn't go his way against Gus, Reyes and Santos, the fact that the last 5 years of his career the focus from fans has been on him NOT fighting the best like Ngannou, but worse yet Tom who is making him look terrrible.

The UFC will throw him under a bus soon enough. Dana has already stopped glazing him. Many fans and MMA personalities are questioning his legitimacy because of drugs and ducking not only the champ, but defending the interim champ since 2023.

Making himself look so scared to unify the title for his last UFC fight against Tom since 2023... Jon needs to take this fight and win and I do believe he has a good chance,

but the UFC and MMA world in general will throw him under a bus if he doesn't,

and that's a fact.
 
If he's really the sociopath everything thinks he is, he won't care about criticism or the "MMA world coming down on him."
 
The only people that think he's ducking are the same ones that have been hating on him since he destroyed shogun.
 
jon jones isnt ONE of the greatest of all time HE IS THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME...
NO IF ANDS OR BUTS, And i put my life on that. THERE IS NO DEBATE. ZERO NONE NADDA.

Yall are desperate now ... shits getting real.. hes about to walk off in the sunset without a legit blemish... a dude with a lanky Basketball body frame just came into your underground fight club sport and DOMINATED FOR OVER A DECADE. How could this be you say to yourselves... aint no way so now yall just throwing anything to see what sticks. making up narratives. i aint forget what you fans did to Francis now yall back doing the same thing to jon jones..... its pretty obvious whose the real mastermind behind this thats causing the delay.. this man did it to aljo cyborg Henry and anyone who wanted to get paid/ treated equally... but i get it.. yall have to help Daddy dana keep certain fighters in Line..
 

dedicated to the jon jones crybabies

how does it know that jones was snorting cocaine partying living like a mad man banging hookers, getting in trouble, head butting cop cars, going to prison, dealing with the death of his Mother, fighting his wife, taking long breaks AND STILL THE MOTHER PHUCKIN CHAMP AND HAS BEEN FOR OVER 14 YEARS BRO. thats just Based destiny bro.. Deal with it... hes the chosen one
 
