Media Tom Aspinall Willing to 'Fight Absolutely Anyone' if Undisputed UFC Title is at Stake

Tom Aspinall isn’t exactly moving on from Jon Jones just yet, but he is willing to consider the possibility of facing other opponents.


Tom Aspinall Willing to 'Fight Absolutely Anyone' if Undisputed UFC Title at Stake

Tom Aspinall isn’t exactly moving on from Jon Jones just yet, but he is willing to consider the possibility of facing other opponents.
Jones returned from hiatus at UFC 309, where he defeated Stipe Moicic to retain the heavyweight title this past November. “Bones” implied that it would require a significant payday to entice him to face Aspinall, the reigning interim heavyweight king, in a championship unification bout. UFC CEO Dana White has expressed optimism that the fight would eventually happen, but thus far, there have been no significant updates on that front.

According to Aspinall, any delay is coming from Jones’ side.

“Where we’re at right now is, I have spoke to the UFC on multiple occasions on this fight,” Aspinall said on his YouTube channel. “I’m chasing it. I want the fight. I’ve been on record and said that I want the fight. I’ve been on the phone with the UFC saying, ‘I want the fight. When’s it happening?’ I want the fight more than anyone. What is holding it up right now is his side. That’s the truth of it. The UFC really, really want the fight to happen. They’ve told me that. This is one of the biggest fights in MMA. Does he want to put himself in a position where he’s comfortable enough financially to take the risk that he’s taking to fight me? And that is where we’re at.

“The UFC tell me, they assure me they are doing everything they can to make this fight. So as far as I’m aware, this is now totally down to Jon Jones and his team to work that out. I’m literally just waiting for a date. But what’s holding it back is the UFC want to make the fight with me and Jon, and as far as I’m aware, it’s now about maybe financial, or otherwise. I’m not too sure, to be honest. I’m just waiting for the call right now.”

Aspinall captured the interim title with a first-round knockout of Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 and then defended the belt with an opening-round stoppage of Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 this past July. At this point, the 31-year-old Englishman isn’t dead set on facing Jones, but he does want to ensure that his next Octagon appearance is for the undisputed heavyweight crown — whether that’s against “Bones” or another opponent.

“I’m not bothered who it’s against, to be honest. It’s not just the Jon Jones fight I’m looking for,” Jones said. “I’m looking to fight. I’m in shape. I’ve been working hard since way before Christmas. I’ve been in the gym twice a day. My diet’s good. I’ve been sparring. I’ve got international training partners here. I am prepared to fight anybody. But what’s holding it back is the UFC wants to make the fight with me and Jon. As far as I’m aware, it’s now about maybe financial, otherwise, I’m not too sure to be honest. I’m just waiting for the call right now. I’m 100 percent ready to go.

“One thing that I want to be really clear on, I am only fighting for the undisputed title. That’s my only discrepancy. I will fight absolutely anyone. We can look through my record, you can speak to any promoter that I’ve ever worked with, UFC or otherwise, I have absolutely never turned down a fight in my life. Never turned down an opponent and I’m not going to start now. What we need to be clear on is that I have done enough in the UFC to fight for the undisputed title. I am the best heavyweight in the world and I just want a chance to prove it.”



He should fight anyone and as much as he could for the Interim, it will get ridiculous to rack title defenses while the UFC refuses to strip Jones who wont fight him.
 
El Fernas said:
He should fight anyone and as much as he could for the Interim, it will get ridiculous to rack title defenses while the UFC refuses to strip Jones who wont fight him.
Undefeated Undisputed UFC Interim Heavyweight Champion of the World

He should fight someone else.

With the UFC, he could clearly negotiate a bump in pay (It is THEIR interim title after all and they want it to keep some shred of relevance).
Whether he unifies the titles or not, he is at peak earning potential currently. Start defending the interim as much as possible.

The risk is huge obviously, but he likely beats all of them. Make that money and invalidate Jones.
 
I cannot wait until Aspinall loses, and all of Sherdog switches to "he was never that good."
 
