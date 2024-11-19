Why the narrative that Jon is a duck will always haunt his legacy

I fancy myself a historian of combat sports and here's my take:



Let's look at Ali for instance, a large reason he is considered the GOAT next to SRR is because of his win over George Foreman late in his career. He took on the younger, larger beast who was thought to destroy him (the first man favoured to beat him) and he knocked him out. This shut down all questions of his legitimacy. Even though Ali lost several times later in his career, he won the love of the people. Tom is essentially Jon's George Foreman, but it seems Jon doesn't want it. If Ali had retired before Foreman and ducked him he would NEVER have the status he does.



This Jon and Aspinall drama is not merely a fleeting moment in Jon's career. It's something that has been blasted on media/social media since Tom won the interim title against Pavlovich a year ago... chants of Tom everywhere Jon goes, and be sure the drama will go on for several more months, maybe even longer. The idea that Jon is a duck is ingrained into the minds of the public like no other fighter in MMA before him... and before the drama with Tom it was with Ngannou.



To conclude... Jon's resume is immaculate, but unless he takes the fight against Tom there will always be a strong narrative that he was a duck, on top of the cheat narrative from his positive steroid tests. Unlike Ali, he does not have the love of the people, so these asterisks will always be used against him. The UFC themselves will probably throw Jon under the bus once he declines the Aspinall fight and retires from the sport.