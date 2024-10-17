Aspinall is healthy and ready to go, regardless of who bails out of the fight.



I would love to watch Dana try to explain away the reigning, defending and healthy Interim HW champ being onsite and ready to fight but the UFC having to cancel the fight instead.



As per Jon and Dana, he's the greatest ever to do it, right? If Jon is healthy, ready-to-go on a full camp, having trained with wrestling and BJJ all-stars and dietary gurus... and he still refuses to fight Tom because Stipe pulls out... there is nothing that can explain that away.



Jon's the champ, it's his job to defend the title. Two HW's (let alone two HW champs) will be ready to go, and at least one of them will have the balls and want to fight that night. At that point, Jon shouldn't even have a fucking choice. There is absolutely no reason, or no tricks that Miocic can bring to the table that Jones hasn't seen before, so any "I would have trained differently for Tom instead" is nothing but a fucking cop out.