blaseblase said: I think this 100% would have happened. The only thing holding him up was the law not allowing immigrants to be president. He got as high as he could have being the governor of California. He absolutely would have run for president if he was allowed to and I think he would have won. Click to expand...

Don't think so.The fact is Arnold's height of his popularity as a politician was when he won the election to be governor and his approval rating fell like a rock as governor.He was a Republican but the vast majority of elected positions in California were Democrats so he had to play by their rules and make deals on their terms, so he effectively was a RINO.California has been getting worse over the decades and its not like a governor is completely responsible for that politically governors are still held responsible for it.In an alternate world where immigrants could run for President, and Arnold ran for President in 2008 or 2012 he may have won the primaries but I doubt he would have beat Obama.Would be an interesting matchup though.