I Really Hope O’Malley vs. Sandhagen Happens Soon

Don’t get me wrong I’m complete on board with Merab being the number one contender, but for some reason a fight between O’Malley and Sandhagen actually intrigued me more. Cory might/might not be able to hang with Sean on the feet and Sean might/might not be able to stop Sandhagen’s sneaky grappling. Sandhagen has the perfect everyman personality to compliment O’Malleys flashy and cocky aura. I hope both of these guys keep winning just so they can fight for the belt this year. Stylistically one of the best fights at 135.
 
As long as Merab gets the shot first, totally fine with a Sandhagen TS and he doesn't even need another win to deserve it - 3 wins in a row over Yadong, Chito, and Font already qualify him
 
This would be a great striking battle. One of the best ones on paper in the UFC
 
Don't get me wrong I'm complete on board with Merab being the number one contender, but for some reason a fight between O'Malley and Sandhagen actually intrigued me more. Cory might/might not be able to hang with Sean on the feet and Sean might/might not be able to stop Sandhagen's sneaky grappling. Sandhagen has the perfect everyman personality to compliment O'Malleys flashy and cocky aura. I hope both of these guys keep winning just so they can fight for the belt this year. Stylistically one of the best fights at 135.
This fight would be dynamite for sure. I'm not sure if we'll ever see it, but I hope we do some day.
 
Don't get me wrong I'm complete on board with Merab being the number one contender, but for some reason a fight between O'Malley and Sandhagen actually intrigued me more. Cory might/might not be able to hang with Sean on the feet and Sean might/might not be able to stop Sandhagen's sneaky grappling. Sandhagen has the perfect everyman personality to compliment O'Malleys flashy and cocky aura. I hope both of these guys keep winning just so they can fight for the belt this year. Stylistically one of the best fights at 135.
Well, if O’Malley beats Merab, and Sandhagen beats Umar. You’ll get your wish. Or if they both lose. They might make that fight.
 
This would be a great striking battle. One of the best ones on paper in the UFC
Sounds like a boring fight stylistically. I don't get why fans are still drooling over the Anderson/Lyoto fantasy matchup. I don't get why fans are hyping up Wonderboy vs MVP now. And this one.

These fights would suck. Stylewise. Great strikers though.
 
Sounds like a boring fight stylistically. I don't get why fans are still drooling over the Anderson/Lyoto fantasy matchup. I don't get why fans are hyping up Wonderboy vs MVP now. And this one.

These fights would suck. Stylewise. Great strikers though.
How do you think those fights will suck sir?
 
Ya, this is definitely the fight to make if O’Mallet can get past Merab.

Sandhagen has the height/reach to match O’Malleys, and can threaten with both grappling and striking.
 
Sandhagen will try to bully and O'Malley will try to keep range.

A very tactical bout.
 
It's the fight I wanna see. I think Cory and Umar are bigger threats to SOM than Merab but I also would like to see how that one plays out. It's three intriguing challenges to SOM. Which makes me think he somehow fights Cejudo next.
 
