I Really Hope O’Malley vs. Sandhagen Happens Soon

Don’t get me wrong I’m complete on board with Merab being the number one contender, but for some reason a fight between O’Malley and Sandhagen actually intrigued me more. Cory might/might not be able to hang with Sean on the feet and Sean might/might not be able to stop Sandhagen’s sneaky grappling. Sandhagen has the perfect everyman personality to compliment O’Malleys flashy and cocky aura. I hope both of these guys keep winning just so they can fight for the belt this year. Stylistically one of the best fights at 135.