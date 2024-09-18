I’m worried for Max Holloway

AldoStillGoat

AldoStillGoat

Master of Science in Shookology
@Black
Joined
Oct 15, 2016
Messages
5,677
Reaction score
14,093
I mean seriously, he has had such an illustrious career but he’s fighting on borrowed time. He’s 32 and we all know what happens to the smaller fighters after age 32.

He’s a nice guy so I don’t want to see him hurt. He really looks outmatched against Topuria. I mean Topuria just KO’d the guy he lost 3 times against. 3 times he fought Volk and didn’t have an answer and Topuria just KO’d him in 2 rounds. It was like he was playing with his food and then finally he decided to stop giving Volk hope and bam… knocks him out. Brutally. Viciously.

I really don’t see a path to victory for Max here. He’s outmatched in the stand up and ground. He’s pretty much done for.

I just hope Topuria takes it easy on him.. rocks him and then submits him on the ground. I don’t want to see yet another UFC legend flat knocked out on the UFC canvas with his ass up.
 
Xanzito said:
After Gaetjhe im done doubting Holloway.
Click to expand...
Yep. I thought Gaethje was going to hurt Max bad.

Max's chin is pretty crazy though.

If he survives the first few heavy exchanges with Ilia, I can see him piecing him up the longer the fight goes on.
 
32yo is generally the prime for most guys. They have accumulated experience and still maintain their strength/speed for a few years.

35yo is generally where the sharp decline occurs.

Speed goes first, so that’s why smaller fighters seem to hit the wall earlier, but I don’t really consider Holloway to be a typical smaller fighter. He’s 5’11”, and relies more on skill, range, and technique than pure speed, like most sub-155lbers do.
 
Merab is older than Max holloway. Why are you acting like Max holloway is BJ penn or something lol
 
fortheo said:
Merab is older than Max holloway. Why are you acting like Max holloway is BJ penn or something lol
Click to expand...
Max has taken way more punches to the face than Merab.

If you look at him, you don't think 32 year old man.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
Yep. I thought Gaethje was going to hurt Max bad.

Max's chin is pretty crazy though.

If he survives the first few heavy exchanges with Ilia, I can see him piecing him up the longer the fight goes on.
Click to expand...
Pretty much this. Ilya is smaller than Justin which also helps.
But Max cannot just start swinging wildly. Ilya is going to be very technical throughout the fight.
 
HNIC215 said:
Max has taken way more punches to the face than Merab.

If you look at him, you don't think 32 year old man.
Click to expand...

If you look at how he's been performing, you don't think he's some washed, bum, past it version of a 32 year old either. He's shown no sign of his age being a thing to worry about.
 
While X beating Y who beat Z would usually mean X would beat Z just the same, isnt so simple here, Holloway has been looking great since losing to Volkanovski, its a new fight each time, Topuria beat him but he was in a different state, coming off a KO loss, kind of short time between fights, i would pick Holloway here.
 
The dude just got dropped for the first time in his career and it was against one of the heaviest hitters in the division above. Do we know how Topuria will do against a gritty volume striker like Holloway?
 
The biggest concern isn’t Ilia himself, but the weight cut, especially after just moving up to 155 lbs. Historically, that’s been a risky move, particularly when facing a heavy hitter like Ilia.

Ideally, Max would've developed his outside game more by now, but we all know he’ll need to close the distance to stand a chance.
 
Max has absorbed more head strikes than anyone in UFC history. It’s a prime candidate for CTE/brain damage.
 
this Spaniard is dangerous , young , angry and hungry
Max is toast
 
I really hate your threads.
Max has evolved his game, throwing less but with more accuracy and power. Will be a very good fight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Shay Brennan
How good is Movsar Evloev?
2 3
Replies
52
Views
2K
FlyingDeathKick
FlyingDeathKick
AldoStillGoat
Topuria will make it look easy against Max
3 4 5
Replies
80
Views
3K
Sean_wongster_wongmastter
S
Shay Brennan
Which path should Holloway choose?
2
Replies
22
Views
786
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge
GloveParadox
Why I think Max Holloway will defeat Ilia Topuria
3 4 5
Replies
96
Views
3K
BangBang
BangBang
Shay Brennan
Holloway vs Topuria, who wins and how?
3 4 5
Replies
86
Views
4K
Gladiator24
Gladiator24

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,573
Messages
56,204,247
Members
175,107
Latest member
AntMcQueen

Share this page

Back
Top