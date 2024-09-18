I’m worried for Max Holloway

I mean seriously, he has had such an illustrious career but he’s fighting on borrowed time. He’s 32 and we all know what happens to the smaller fighters after age 32.



He’s a nice guy so I don’t want to see him hurt. He really looks outmatched against Topuria. I mean Topuria just KO’d the guy he lost 3 times against. 3 times he fought Volk and didn’t have an answer and Topuria just KO’d him in 2 rounds. It was like he was playing with his food and then finally he decided to stop giving Volk hope and bam… knocks him out. Brutally. Viciously.



I really don’t see a path to victory for Max here. He’s outmatched in the stand up and ground. He’s pretty much done for.



I just hope Topuria takes it easy on him.. rocks him and then submits him on the ground. I don’t want to see yet another UFC legend flat knocked out on the UFC canvas with his ass up.