How well would Alex Pereira do in boxing?

So we all know he is a fierce striker in kicboxing/mma.

And his boxing is looking sharper as he spars more heavyweights.



He has mentioned that boxing is always a possibility, and even was encouraged when Anthony Joshua said Alex should try boxing. His jabs, hooks, and uppercuts look so powerful and crisp in the octagon.



- That being said, how well would he do in boxing against a top heavyweight boxer, such as Daniel Dubois (who KO'd Anthony Joshua in July).

- Would Alex's strikes translate well in bigger gloves, or is he only dangerous in 4 oz gloves ?



Not trolling, genuine question (white belt question).