How well would Alex Pereira do in boxing?

jackleeb
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Oct 23, 2022
- Messages
- 457
- Reaction score
- 662
So we all know he is a fierce striker in kicboxing/mma.
And his boxing is looking sharper as he spars more heavyweights.
He has mentioned that boxing is always a possibility, and even was encouraged when Anthony Joshua said Alex should try boxing. His jabs, hooks, and uppercuts look so powerful and crisp in the octagon.
- That being said, how well would he do in boxing against a top heavyweight boxer, such as Daniel Dubois (who KO'd Anthony Joshua in July).
- Would Alex's strikes translate well in bigger gloves, or is he only dangerous in 4 oz gloves ?
Not trolling, genuine question (white belt question).
