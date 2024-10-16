How well would Alex Pereira do in boxing?

jackleeb

jackleeb

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Oct 23, 2022
Messages
457
Reaction score
662
So we all know he is a fierce striker in kicboxing/mma.
And his boxing is looking sharper as he spars more heavyweights.

He has mentioned that boxing is always a possibility, and even was encouraged when Anthony Joshua said Alex should try boxing. His jabs, hooks, and uppercuts look so powerful and crisp in the octagon.

- That being said, how well would he do in boxing against a top heavyweight boxer, such as Daniel Dubois (who KO'd Anthony Joshua in July).
- Would Alex's strikes translate well in bigger gloves, or is he only dangerous in 4 oz gloves ?

Not trolling, genuine question (white belt question).
 
Honestly, probably not very well if you are talking the top level. He's a great striker in MMA and has adjusted his striking game to make a good MMA game. That's far different from straight boxing though.
 
Different sport but he still has a hell of a left hook and good instincts. He'd easily KO Jake Paul but wouldn't be top level.
 
No matter how good an MMA fighter is, they will get tooled by any top tier boxer that actually gives a shit. End of story. Different sport.

And yes, before silly nerds point it out, Fury Ngannou was a farce.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AmbassadorFright
Media Anthony Smith says Alex Pereira would "jump at the opportunity" to fight him
5 6 7
Replies
127
Views
5K
NoSmilez
NoSmilez
jackleeb
How well would Sean Strickland do against Beterbiev in boxing?
Replies
10
Views
11
The Siege
The Siege
J
Yoel Romero claims to have key to beat Alex Pereira in possible future clash: ‘It would be an honor to fight him’
2 3
Replies
41
Views
1K
Mr. Snrub
Mr. Snrub
T
Media A complete breakdown of Alex Pereira
Replies
6
Views
646
BangBang
BangBang

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,768
Messages
56,345,642
Members
175,177
Latest member
fazeman

Share this page

Back
Top