Let's get some honesty going on sherdog. Everyone is talking about Aspinall but how many other fighters have you pucked to be the chosen one? My honest answer is none but on the night of the Reyes fight I understood Reyes had length and boxing and Jones wouldn't take him seriously so I stated if there were a night to bet against him pick Reyes.

Thought Bader would be too strong and smothering, but that was before how badly his rudimentary fight IQ was exposed, and how good of a wrestler Jon was.Thought Shogun could still be sharp and vicious.I took way too long to give up on how good "on paper" Rashad should be and thought maybe his intimate knowledge of Jon could be an advantage.By the time Cormier came by, I could kinda see the path someone would need to beat Jon, but that Cormier didn't have it without brute forcing it (which he did for only like half a round in the rematch), so I didn't believe DC was going to do it.Really once he became champ, he was always the favorite in my mind, and I only gave like 1 and a half people a chance against him.