I was curious about how Jones' record would be affected if the referees actually enforced the rules regarding eye pokes and deducted a point for each of them.



So I asked ChatGPT, here are my prompts and the answers.



My question: If you removed a point from Jon Jones every time he poked someone in the eyes, in what matches would that have changed the outcome?



--

Jon Jones has been criticized for frequent eye pokes during his MMA career. To evaluate how removing points for eye pokes might have affected the outcomes of his fights, we must examine:



1. **Fights with eye pokes**: Which fights featured eye pokes and whether they were significant enough to warrant point deductions.

2. **Impact of a point deduction**: How a one-point deduction would alter the scoring (assuming the other factors in the fights remain unchanged).



### Key Fights with Eye Pokes

Here are notable examples of Jones being accused of eye pokes, along with their potential impact:



1. **Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson I (UFC 165)**:

- **Occurrence**: Jones was warned for eye pokes during this fight.

- **Original Outcome**: Jones won via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46).

- **Hypothetical Change**: A one-point deduction would have made the scorecards closer. If a 48-47 became 47-47, it could lead to a majority draw. However, with the 49-46 card, Jones might still edge a win.



2. **Jon Jones vs. Glover Teixeira (UFC 172)**:

- **Occurrence**: Jones poked Teixeira in the eye early, with significant complaints about its effect on the fight.

- **Original Outcome**: Jones won via unanimous decision (50-45 on all cards).

- **Hypothetical Change**: A one-point deduction would still leave Jones winning comfortably (49-45).



3. **Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier I (UFC 182)**:

- **Occurrence**: Eye pokes occurred but didn’t prompt a deduction.

- **Original Outcome**: Jones won via unanimous decision (49-46 on all cards).

- **Hypothetical Change**: Even with a deduction, Jones likely wins 48-46.



4. **Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith (UFC 235)**:

- **Occurrence**: Jones poked Smith in the eye, and Smith was clearly affected but continued.

- **Original Outcome**: Jones won via unanimous decision (48-44, 48-44, 48-44) due to earlier point deductions for illegal strikes.

- **Hypothetical Change**: Another deduction might have reduced the margin further but wouldn’t change the result.



5. **Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes (UFC 247)**:

- **Occurrence**: Accusations of eye pokes arose during this controversial fight.

- **Original Outcome**: Jones won via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46).

- **Hypothetical Change**: A point deduction could have resulted in a draw (47-47 on two cards) or a Reyes victory on the closest cards.



### Conclusion

The most likely fight to have a different outcome due to a point deduction is **Jones vs. Dominick Reyes (UFC 247)**, where a single-point deduction might have turned the fight into a draw or a victory for Reyes. The Gustafsson fight is another close contender, but Jones' dominance in other rounds may still have secured his win.

--



I realized that my initial prompt only removed one point per fight regardless of how many times Jones was on the other side of someones eyelids, so I made a follow up question to see if I could get an answer that factored this in.





My follow up question: In several fights Jones poked eyes several times, as in the Glover fight I think it was as many as three times. I want a point deducted for each eye poke, not one point per fight. One eye poke equals minus one point, one for every poke.



--

If we deduct **one point for every single eye poke** that Jon Jones committed during his fights, several outcomes could indeed change. Let’s reevaluate the notable matches with repeated eye pokes.



---



### **Reassessed Fights With Multiple Eye Pokes**



#### **Jon Jones vs. Glover Teixeira (UFC 172)**

- **Occurrences**: Jones was warned for at least **three eye pokes** during this fight, which were noticeable and affected Teixeira’s performance.

- **Original Scorecards**: Unanimous decision win for Jones (50-45 across the board).

- **Point Deduction**:

- Deducting **three points** (one for each eye poke) would adjust the scores to **47-45**.

- **New Outcome**: Jones still wins, as the margin is sufficient to secure all rounds.



---



#### **Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson I (UFC 165)**

- **Occurrences**: Jones was warned for **multiple eye pokes** (at least two were clear).

- **Original Scorecards**: Jones won via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46).

- **Point Deduction**:

- Deducting **two points** for two eye pokes could turn the 48-47 scores into **46-47**, favoring Gustafsson.

- The 49-46 score would shift to **47-46**, making the fight a **split decision win for Gustafsson**.

- **New Outcome**: Gustafsson wins via split decision.



---



#### **Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes (UFC 247)**

- **Occurrences**: Reyes and commentators accused Jones of **multiple eye pokes** (at least two visible incidents).

- **Original Scorecards**: Jones won via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46).

- **Point Deduction**:

- Deducting **two points** would change the 48-47 cards to **46-47**, giving Reyes a unanimous decision win.

- **New Outcome**: Dominick Reyes wins via unanimous decision.



---



#### **Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier I (UFC 182)**

- **Occurrences**: At least **two eye pokes** were observed, and Cormier visibly complained during the fight.

- **Original Scorecards**: Jones won via unanimous decision (49-46 on all cards).

- **Point Deduction**:

- Deducting **two points** would adjust the scores to **47-46**.

- **New Outcome**: Jones still wins narrowly by unanimous decision.



---



#### **Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith (UFC 235)**

- **Occurrences**: Jones committed **two eye pokes**, adding to a pre-existing point deduction for an illegal knee.

- **Original Scorecards**: Jones won via unanimous decision (48-44, 48-44, 48-44).

- **Point Deduction**:

- Deducting **two more points** for eye pokes would adjust the scores to **46-44**.

- **New Outcome**: Jones still wins comfortably due to his dominance in most rounds.



---



#### **Jon Jones vs. Rampage Jackson (UFC 135)**

- **Occurrences**: Jones poked Rampage **twice**, disrupting his rhythm and eliciting complaints.

- **Original Scorecards**: Jones won via submission in Round 4.

- **Point Deduction**:

- If points were deducted for these eye pokes before the finish, the outcome of the fight would not change, as Jones won by stoppage.



---



### **Summary of Changed Outcomes**

With one point deducted **per eye poke**, these are the likely changes to fight outcomes:



1. **Alexander Gustafsson I (UFC 165)**: Gustafsson wins via split decision.

2. **Dominick Reyes (UFC 247)**: Reyes wins via unanimous decision.



Other fights, like the Glover and Cormier matches, remain Jones victories due to wide scoring margins.

--