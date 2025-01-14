  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

How does it feel to be a democrat right now?

Wilmer Digreux

Wilmer Digreux

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Sep 17, 2023
Messages
2,095
Reaction score
3,920
i just gotta know. how the hell are any of you still dems? i'm being serious. I mean ffs at this point.....what kind of mental gymnastics do you have to perform to trick yourselves into believing dem policies work? i'm genuinely curious. What more is it going to take?!
 
Mental gymnastics or mental retardation.
 
If this forum is a microcosm for the country as a whole, I would say they are definitely on the verge a mental breakdown.
 
That’s already been happening. Rest in piss to JBJ and Helden. JBJ is still in the process of building up his post count on his new account so he’ll be back shortly
 
idiot-funny-as-hell.gif
 
What's happening in California right now should destroy the progressive Democrat agenda but they are still clinging to their agenda.

John Fetterman ironically is one of the few Democrats trying to change with the times by becoming more moderate.
 
You gotta give it to Fetty, he was ahead of the curve on this. He’s been doing that well prior to the election.
 
Democrat policies are not all unified. There are many democrats who don't espouse all the nonsense that the Trump campaign capitalized on. Like the trans bullshit. Most people are not obsessed with pronouns. Most people don't want to expose kids to that nonsense. And on the left, a lot of the people who tolerate it, only do so because it's fanatics on their own team. Trump was able to scare a lot of people into thinking that everybody wants to turn everyone into a trans person.

The sad thing is that the Democrats didn't lose on policy, they lost on the identity issues. Trump is not going to help people with home or rent prices, wages shrinking relative to cost of living, or student loans. It looks like he's going to backpedal even on one of his cornerstones which was immigration. Democrats did not wage the right kind of war. They should have hammered the things that are truly hurting citizens- food, employment and cost of living. But to be fair they should have been doing that before the election.
 
They justify their positions by just screaming at the camera. Like Kyle Kulinski always goes on this rant: "The problem with Big Pharma is NOT the medicine! The medicine works!! The problem is the PRICE GOUGING!!!!"
 
For the majority it probably feels like being MAGA a week before Biden was Inaugurated..

In time, that too shall pass, only lasted four years..
 
I feel good. I'm a Canadian and I think it's time for change and I hope Liberals will make adjustments. The same can be said about the US.
 
What did this man do to you? You made an entire thread about him and you in every thread bringing him up. Were you two buddies back in the day and he stopped returning your phone calls?
 
He met with Trump, joined Truth Social and talking with Maga people. John Fetterman understands if he wants to be re-elected he needs to be moderate and work with the other side.
 
It feels fine since I don't accept the framing of the op. Mainly I'm glad I didn't fall for the cult leader trump and don't have that mark on my soul and won't have to face the psychological consequences of voting for a genuine divider and sower of chaos and division and hatred in this country.

Somewhere in the back of my head is the fact that we still have to face that both parties have failed the country, but for now that seems like a very small problem in comparison to all of that still happening plus having a malignant narcissist as president.

Trump is what happens when both parties fail a country and so called strong men and con men step in claiming to be able to solve it all but cant and won't and have no intention to. He's just the next class of politician the next generation and far worse than the previous generation.
 
Agreed. I don't feel super great right now. But not suicidal either. But I am hopeful that some democrats might decide letting 'girls with pee pees' play on the girls sports team just might not be the hill they want to die fighting on. If we had not been so focused on some of that shit, Trump would not have been able to lie to and terrify nearly 100% of the large and growing dipshit demographic that schools were carrying out sex changes without parental consent and kids were coming home from school with their dicks removed. He literally said that hundreds of times.

Hopefully Republicans will stop Trump from doing most of the shit he wants. It will actually be much better for them in the long run if they do. Giant tariffs, deporting hundreds of thousands of people, and tax cuts, yet he is somehow going to reduce the deficit? That would be an absolute fucking train wreck. Is there a single person on this forum that genuinely thinks that is the way to go?
 
Wouldn't it be nice if both parties were more moderate? It seems disingenuous to denounce Democrats for Progressive policies but turn a blind eye when it's radical religious Republicans passing laws counter to the separation of Church and State.
 
