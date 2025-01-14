Democrat policies are not all unified. There are many democrats who don't espouse all the nonsense that the Trump campaign capitalized on. Like the trans bullshit. Most people are not obsessed with pronouns. Most people don't want to expose kids to that nonsense. And on the left, a lot of the people who tolerate it, only do so because it's fanatics on their own team. Trump was able to scare a lot of people into thinking that everybody wants to turn everyone into a trans person.



The sad thing is that the Democrats didn't lose on policy, they lost on the identity issues. Trump is not going to help people with home or rent prices, wages shrinking relative to cost of living, or student loans. It looks like he's going to backpedal even on one of his cornerstones which was immigration. Democrats did not wage the right kind of war. They should have hammered the things that are truly hurting citizens- food, employment and cost of living. But to be fair they should have been doing that before the election.