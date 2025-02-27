deviake
The original article is behind a paywall so I'll post another as I don't expect everyone to watch a video.
James Carville's strategy; "roll over and play dead". That is a direct quote.
TLDW;
-As MLK said, it's always the right time to do the right thing
-Communicate what's going on, offer an alternative vision, and execute
-Endless lawsuits
-Bodies in the streets; they need to be worried about us
-Call congress
-Go after the people down the chain of command from Elon and Trump who aren't as insulated. Ruin them
-Human chain around government buildings
-Every staff meeting should be saying Elon should get no more money from the government, request the money given back with interest
-Boycott businesses, which is already happening. Tank Elon's businesses
-Use every legislative tool imaginable; filibuster everything possible; run ads in purple districts exposing votes and agendas, apply pressure so they're more scared of the resistance than MAGA; they don't have a big lead in the house, chip away at their people
-Make it clear to the American people what their agenda is like Bernie, describe the real problems and communicate that trans people and immigrants aren't the real enemy
-Give people a vision, name policies and support them like Medicare 4 All
-Ground is fertile for grass roots takeover, Dem base is fired up and pissed at the media and lack of fight from their politicians
-Dems might win going forward anyway just because of how bad this administration is fucking things up
I also liked this article.
Some segments:
[...]
In today’s New York Times, the former Bill Clinton strategist offers the Democratic Party some bizarre advice. He suggests that Democrats should “roll over and play dead” while President Elon Musk and his sidekick, Donald Trump, dismantle the United States government.
[...]
Carville’s proposed strategy is the hallmark of flawed Enlightenment Reason thinking—the idea that people will rationally decide that Republicans are incompetent if Democrats sit on their hands and do nothing. He suggests that a Democratic surrender will “Allow the Republicans to crumble beneath their own weight, and make the American people miss us.” But if things worked according to this logic, we wouldn't have a twice-impeached convicted felon as president.
This kind of thinking also exposes a systemic problem with many Democratic strategists: They are economic elites who can afford to see politics as mere sport. They are detached from the reality of working-class and vulnerable Americans who will be the first to feel the pain caused by the dismantling of the public good. When you're a multimillionaire consultant, economic suffering is apparently just theoretical.
[...]
His analysis misses the fact that effective opposition isn’t obstruction for obstruction’s sake. It’s about articulating a clear alternative vision while highlighting the real-world consequences of harmful policies. Democratic leaders must become more effective communicators, not silent observers of the nation’s destruction. Their role in shaping public opinion is crucial. They must actively inspire hope and offer a clear path forward, especially in this age of algorithm warfare and weaponized disinformation.
[...]
This is where cognitive framing becomes crucial. If Democrats “roll over,” they become enablers of the Republican Party and send the message that all hope is lost.
[...]
Democrats must leave Carville in the past where he belongs and instead mount a fierce, principled, strategic opposition that offers Americans a clear alternative: democracy over authoritarianism, shared prosperity over oligarchy, and constitutional governance over unchecked power. The stakes couldn’t be higher, and silence isn’t a strategy—it’s surrender.
What are some ideas for what the Democrats should do going forward?
James Carville's strategy; "roll over and play dead". That is a direct quote.
Carville's 'play dead' plan: A death knell for democracy
Carville’s call for Democratic retreat is a losing strategy. To counter authoritarianism, Democrats must fight, reframe, and lead—not surrender.
www.theframelab.org
