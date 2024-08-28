How big of a chance do you give Rakic against Ankalaev?

I think Rakic is a hard matchup for Ankalaev stylistically, probably one of the hardest at LHW. He's a solid striker, has great low kicks and can probably match/negate Ankalaev's wrestling (if he tries to use it). To me it wouldn't be some big upset if Rakic managed to win.

ezgif-7-ea15afc0b3.jpg
 
The guy lost to Journerman Jan and that anime dork
 
Wouldn't be surprising if he got the upset. Rakic was getting the better of Jiri until Jiri out willed him and landed that bomb to start that brutal finishing sequence.
 
Rakic is a beast, wouldn’t surprise me at all if he won. He’s hungry to come back after his loss to Jiri and he looked great in that fight even after a 2 year layoff.
 
Big guys have power. No outcome should really surprise much at LHW, and HW, imo.
 
Rakic is one of the most difficult style matchups for Ankalaev, which is why the UFC made this fight.

The UFC generally wouldn't match a rightful title challenger against someone who hasn't won in 3 1/2 years, but they're obviously up to shenanigans.

That being said, I expect Ankalaev to eventually find Rakic's chin and put him away.
 
Wouldn't surprise me if Rakic got the upset win. Guys huge for the weight, and skilled. And despite the Jiri loss he was looking pretty decent against him before getting clipped and hurt after nearly 2 years off from a knee injury. So now that he's had a fight back, and got the feel for it again he might come out looking dangerous. Especially with motivation and lessons coming off a legit finish loss.
 
I think Rakic is a hard matchup for Ankalaev stylistically, probably one of the hardest at LHW. He's a solid striker, has great low kicks and can probably match/negate Ankalaev's wrestling (if he tries to use it). To me it wouldn't be some big upset if Rakic managed to win.

Rakic is a decent underdog. Put a bet down and make some money.

Screenshot 2024-08-28 at 4.38.31 PM.png
 
I think Rakic has been kind of underperforming and he has a lot of potential. It seems like he can't put it together. Probably because he barely fights.
 
