Has Alex Poatan x Anakalaev a similiar vibe of Silva x Weidman I?

Silva wasn't way better, nor is Alex way better. Weidman on paper had everything to beat Silva, the toughest opponent of Silva's career.



I think that's true though, ankalaev is likely the toughest fight of Alex's career as well. But Anaklaev isn't a grappler Weidman is. He wrestles well though.



Silva or Alex being way better aside, I think you could make an argument. However, I think Weidman had more aura back then. Also Silva had a better aura than Alex as well because Alex got ktfo not that long ago.



I didn't see it that way, but maybe you have a fair point. The toughest fight of their careers who can exploit their weaknesses.



I will say this though. I gave Weidman more of a chance than I did Ankalev. I think you have to favour Ankalev, but not by much.