Has Alex Poatan x Anakalaev a similiar vibe of Silva x Weidman I?

I mean, I really can see similarities:

Theorically Alex is a way better fighter than his challenger, just like Silva was in the people perception;
Ankalaev have never beaten a champion, just like Weidman didn't have either;
Casual fans heavily underestimated Weidman claiming that he had no impressive performances in his career and wouldn't bring anything different from what Silva had already faced, while specialists and hardcore fans recognize the Weidman's potential on being a real threat to Silva due to the match of styles, like hapens with Poatan x Ankalaev;
The classic match bettween spetacular killer striker vs solid grappling background, although in this case both had been winning their last fights using their striking

Leaving aside Silva's petulance playing lowing his guard and ending up knocked out, the projection that Weidman had a game to make Silva's night difficult was proving to be right until the finish. I think if Ankalaev beat Alex we can draw this parallel
 
Both explosive guys
 
Silva wasn't way better, nor is Alex way better. Weidman on paper had everything to beat Silva, the toughest opponent of Silva's career.

I think that's true though, ankalaev is likely the toughest fight of Alex's career as well. But Anaklaev isn't a grappler Weidman is. He wrestles well though.

Silva or Alex being way better aside, I think you could make an argument. However, I think Weidman had more aura back then. Also Silva had a better aura than Alex as well because Alex got ktfo not that long ago.

I didn't see it that way, but maybe you have a fair point. The toughest fight of their careers who can exploit their weaknesses.

I will say this though. I gave Weidman more of a chance than I did Ankalev. I think you have to favour Ankalev, but not by much.
 
Steve Fox said:
Alex isn't going to showboat. Ankalaev is a real threat, and he knows this.
I think Silva saw Weidman as a real threat since the beggin, he just sprung that trap hoping Weidman would give him the perfect counterattack he couldn't find. The fight was not easy or under control , that showboat was a psychological attempt
 
Ank is very good. Weidman was champ in waiting. It's hard to remember now but he was more like aspinall or illia coming up. It was clear they were on champion tracks. Ank might win but I wouldn't be shocked if he lost.
 
JustOnce said:
Silva wasn't way better, nor is Alex way better. Weidman on paper had everything to beat Silva, the toughest opponent of Silva's career.

I think that's true though, ankalaev is likely the toughest fight of Alex's career as well. But Anaklaev isn't a grappler Weidman is. He wrestles well though.

Silva or Alex being way better aside, I think you could make an argument. However, I think Weidman had more aura back then. Also Silva had a better aura than Alex as well because Alex got ktfo not that long ago.

I didn't see it that way, but maybe you have a fair point. The toughest fight of their careers who can exploit their weaknesses.

I will say this though. I gave Weidman more of a chance than I did Ankalev. I think you have to favour Ankalev, but not by much.
I'm not telling I agree than Silva and Poatan were way better, I'm describing the general perception . Weidman was not being treated as the biggest threat of Silva's career by most fans. Vitor was.
 
DanDragon Machi said:
I'm not telling I agree than Silva and Poatan were way better, I'm describing the general perception . Weidman was not being treated as the biggest threat of Silva's career by most fans. Vitor was.
hmmm i'd disagree, but it's been a while so i can't be sure. and I can only speak on sherdog, but i guess, it's been a while....

vitor? I don't think he was perceived as a big threat around here. I don't think.
 
I agree, weidman was being brushed aside similar to ankalaev by casual fans. This is a near 50/50 fight, Jan took alex to a split, I think magomed and Jan pose the same threat but magomed is a better wrestler than jan and he has good cardio since he isn't old like Jan
 
Hymen Crusher said:
Ank is very good. Weidman was champ in waiting. It's hard to remember now but he was more like aspinall or illia coming up. It was clear they were on champion tracks. Ank might win but I wouldn't be shocked if he lost.
I disagree. Weidman hadn't so much hype before fighting Silva. His more notable win was a KO in Mar Munoz. Before he had a boring UD victory on Demian Maian (his last fight in 84) and subs on Tom Lawlor and Jesse Bongfelt (?)
It was a consensus that Silva had cleared the division after defeating Sonnen for the second time, Weidman was the "remainder"
 
JustOnce said:
hmmm i'd disagree, but it's been a while so i can't be sure. and I can only speak on sherdog, but i guess, it's been a while....

vitor? I don't think he was perceived as a big threat around here. I don't think.
In Brazil Silva x Vitor was the most hyped fight ever lol. I don't know how americans saw this challenge but I remember Joe Rogan saying Vitor was the most dangerous Anderson's opponent
 
DanDragon Machi said:
In Brazil Silva x Vitor was the most hyped fighter ever lol. I don't know how americans saw this challenge but I remember Joe Rogan saying Vitor was the most dangerous Anderson's opponent
Rogan says a lot of things. I don't take nothing from his mouth seriously. Maybe in Brazil. It was a great fight too. But I don't think Vitor had what it takes to beat Anderson cuz he was at his peak.

A great, great fighter. Better finish.
 
The Pereira-haters are hoping to God for a Dagestani chain wrestling seminar and Ankalaev is not anywhere near that level of grappling.
 
Prime Weidman was a much better grappler and had a serious wrestling threat. Weidman was also much better than Ankalaev.
 
