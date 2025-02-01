Has Alex Poatan x Anakalaev a similiar vibe of Silva x Weidman I?

DanDragon Machi
I mean, I really can see similarities:
Theorically Alex is a way better fighter than his challenger, just like Silva was in the people perception;
Ankalaev have never beaten a champion, just like Weidman didn't have either;
Casual fans heavily underestimated Weidman claiming that he had no impressive performances in his career and wouldn't bring anything different from what Silva had already faced, while specialists and hardcore fans recognize the Weidman's potential on being a real threat to Silva due to the match of styles, like hapens with Poatan x Ankalaev;
The classic match bettween spetacular killer striker vs solid grappling background, although in this case both had been winning their last fights using their striking
Leaving aside Silva's petulance playing lowing his guard and ending up knocked out, the projection that Weidman had a game to make Silva's night difficult was proving to be right until the finish. I think if Ankalaev beat Alex we can draw this parallel
