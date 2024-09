Croo67 said:



The Met says it remains determined to tackle sexual violence, is "striving to do better" and that the number of rape charges has more than doubled since 2022. (Link) Our little woke friend knows better than the Metropolitan Police. Click to expand...

Your family tree must be a straight line because that graph that I provided was based on the Metropolitan numbers and it is even displayed in that link that you put in there.Even then, the article states that not all the rapes reported happened in that time frame, they were all just were reported in that year....