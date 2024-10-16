Stealth Edit: FBI Quietly Revises Violent Crime Stats When the FBI originally released the “final” crime data for 2022 in September 2023, it reported that the nation’s violent crime rate fell by 2.1%. This quickly became, and remains, a

FBI quietly changed violent crime data to show increase, not decrease, from 2021 to 2022 Violent crime data has been a top talking point for Democrats looking to credit the Biden-Harris administration.

Stealth Edit: FBI Quietly Revises Violent Crime StatsBy John R. Lott Jr., RealClearInvestigationsAPWhen the FBI originally released the “final” crime data for 2022 in September 2023, it reported that the nation’s violent crime rate fell by 2.1%. This quickly became, and remains, a Democratic Party talking point to counter Donald Trump’s claims of soaring crime.But the FBI has quietly revised those numbers, releasing new data that shows violent crime increased in 2022 by 4.5%. The new data includes thousands more murders, rapes, robberies, and aggravated assaults.The Bureau – which has been at the center of partisan storms – made no mention of these revisions in its September 2024 press release.RCI discovered the change through a cryptic reference on the FBI website that states: “The 2022 violent crime rate has been updated for inclusion in CIUS, 2023.” But there is no mention that the numbers increased. One only sees the change by downloading the FBI’s new crime data and comparing it to the file released last year.After the FBI released its new crime data in September, a USA Today headline read: “Violent crime dropped for third straight year in 2023, including murder and rape.”It’s been over three weeks since the FBI released the revised data. The Bureau’s lack of acknowledgment or explanation about the significant change concerns researchers.“I have checked the data on total violent crime from 2004 to 2022,” Carl Moody, a professor at the College of William & Mary who specializes in studying crime, told RealClearInvestigations. “There were no revisions from 2004 to 2015, and from 2016 to 2020, there were small changes of less than one percentage point. The huge changes in 2021 and 2022, especially without an explanation, make it difficult to trust the FBI data.”“It is up to the FBI to explain what they have done, and they haven’t explained these large changes,” Dr. Thomas Marvell, the president of Justec Research, a criminal justice statistical research organization, told RCI.The FBI did not respond to RCI’s repeated requests for comment.The actual changes in crimes are extensive. The updated data for 2022 report that there were 80,029 more violent crimes than in 2021. There were an additional 1,699 murders, 7,780 rapes, 33,459 robberies, and 37,091 aggravated assaults. The question naturally arises: should the FBI’s 2023 numbers be believed?Without the increase, the drop in violent crime in 2023 would have been less than half as large – only 1.6% instead of the reported drop of 3.5%.The FBI isn’t the only government agency that has been revising its data. The Bureau of Labor Statistics massively overestimated the number of jobs created during the year that ended in March by 818,000 people.The FBI’s crime stats revisions reveal how much guesswork is involved in even the “final” numbers often seized on by politicians. The FBI doesn’t simply count reported crimes. Instead, it offers estimates by extrapolating data from police departments that report only partial-year data. The Bureau also makes estimates for cities that report no data. The FBI’s method of generating these estimates changes over time, and it affects the figures they report.“The [FBI’s] processes, such as how it tries to ‘estimate’ unreported figures, has long been a black box, even to the Bureau of Justice Statistics – the Department of Justice’s actual statistical agency,” says Jeffrey Anderson, who headed the DOJ’s Bureau of Justice Statistics from 2017 to 2021.Anderson said when he headed the Bureau of Justice Statistics, “We definitely would have highlighted in a press release or a report the 6.6% change recorded for 2022, which moved the numbers from a drop to a rise in violent crime.”The FBI quietly adjusted its annual crime data to show an increase in violent crime from 2021 to 2022.The agency previously claimed violent crime decreased from 2021 to 2022, touting "an estimated 1.7%" decrease in violent crime between the two calendar years. The revised data, which was first identified by RealClearInvestigations, shows violent crime actually increased during that timeframe.FBI data summaries reviewed by The National News Desk show the agency originally reported1,253,716 violent crimes in 2021 and 1,232,428 violent crimes in 2022, representing the 1.7% decrease it originally advertised. The updated data summary reported 1,197,930 violent crimes in 2021 and1,256,671 in 2022, showing a starkly different 4.9% jump.The originally reported decrease in violent crime had been a political talking point for Democrats looking to praise the Biden-Harris administration for its handling of public safety. The revision has also called into question the accuracy of 2023 violent crime data released by the FBI earlier this year, which became a hot topic at the debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.Biden-Harris and Democrats have been lying about crime. Violent crime has increased and the FBI has been changing data likely to protect themselves and the Biden-Harris administration.