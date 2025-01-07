FBI Washington Field Office Releases Video and Additional Information Regarding the Pipe Bomb Investigation​

Video and Additional Information Released Regarding January 5 Pipe Bomb Investigation | Federal Bureau of Investigation The FBI’s Washington Field Office has released new information and video regarding the suspect who placed pipe bombs in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington, D.C., on January 5, 2021, and is seeking additional tips from the public.

FBI has made ‘little meaningful progress’ toward identifying Jan. 6 pipe bomb suspect: House GOP report A report on the attempted bombings released by Reps. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.) and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) found “little meaningful progress” has been made in the investigation and revealed that…

Chairs Loudermilk, Massie release January 6, 2021 Pipe Bomb Report U.S. House of Representatives Committee on House Administration

The Security Failures Associated with the Law Enforcement Response to the Pipe Bombs:

The USSS failed to identify one of the devices during security sweeps at the DNC, resulting in Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’s motorcade passing within feet of one of the pipe bombs. At least ten different USSS agents and two canine units came within feet of the pipe bomb before the Vice President-elect’s arrival yet never discovered the device.

USCP failed to properly secure and maintain a perimeter around the pipe bombs despite multiple orders to do so, allowing pedestrians and vehicular traffic to cross within feet of the explosive devices. USCP permitted vehicles and pedestrians to pass by the pipe bomb while USCP’s bomb robot engaged with the device. At the DNC, for example, more than 40 vehicles and 10 pedestrians breached the security perimeter around the pipe bomb between its discovery and when law enforcement ultimately cleared the scene.

Law enforcement allowed the motorcade of the Speaker of the House of Representatives to drive through an active bomb scene, risking the safety of the Speaker.

The FBI’s Investigation into the Pipe Bomber:

The FBI did not receive “corrupted data” from one of the major cell carriers in connection with its investigation into the pipe bomber. A former senior FBI official testified that the major cell carrier companies provided “corrupted” cell data to the FBI and suggested that that “corrupted” data may have contained the identity of the pipe bomber; however, in responses to letters from the Subcommittee, the major cell carriers confirmed that they did not provide corrupted data to the FBI and that the FBI never notified them of any issues with accessing the cellular data.

In the early weeks and months of the investigation, the FBI took significant investigative steps to identify the suspect, including issuing geofence warrants, analyzing cell tower data, conducting forensic analyses of the devices, tracking the devices’ components, and reviewing hours of security camera footage. The FBI identified multiple persons of interest during the initial weeks and months of the investigation, including: A person of interest who searched the term “pipe bomb DC” online prior to law enforcement’s discovery of the pipe bombs but after their placement. A person of interest who on the morning of January 5, 2021, took photographs of the area behind the RNC where one of the pipe bombs would later be planted. A vehicle of interest carrying a passenger matching the description of the suspect that drove past the RNC minutes after the suspect planted the pipe bombs. A person of interest who owned the same unique pair of sneakers as the suspect (Nike Air Max Speed Turf sneakers) and who worked “in the area of the crime.” Five persons of interest or “potential targets” whose cellular data indicated their movements on the evening of January 5, 2021, may have matched the movements of the suspect.



Seriously... it's been 4 years since two pipe bombs were found outside of Kamala's office and the RNC.And there's been zero progress.And the FBI just releases "New" video? 4 years later? Bullshit... this video isn't new. They've definitely had for four years. Why release it now?Does anyone really buy the FBI's claim that the cell phone data provided by the cell carriers were corrupted? You shouldn't believe it.This means that they should have enough data to at least narrow the number of suspects... Yet, here we are 4 years later. Are they this incompetent? What? They ID'd hundreds of Jan 6th Protestors... But the one person who actually had to potential cause real damage and a huge number of deaths is still on the loose?The Supposided Facts.... lolHonestly, this whole situation is an unreal combination of incompetence, corruption, cover up.... It's only a question of the percentages of eachNo one from the Government, not the FBI or Secret Service, noticed the backpacks with the pipe bombs, despite video showing them walking past them several times. It was found by a private citizen... who works for Pendulum?So why is the FBI releasing garbage "Updated" Information now?The likely answer is Trump... And him being just a couple weeks away from taking over and removing those inept corrupted retards, Mayorkas and Garland. There's life long deep state employees who have their careers at stake. Someone is going to leak something before Patel or another Trump appointee digs into the fucking mess and discovers what's really going on.Does the FBI have a shred of credibility left? Missing actual radical terrorists while focusing on "White Supremacy" or some other garbage.What? They can't put together a successful operation without have 21 assets in place to catch 4 idiots like with Gretchen Whitmore's silly kidnapping plot?Of course there's CT's where someone with the government actually planted the bombs... as a what? A diversion? A false flag? Yes, it's conspiracy data... but what the fuck? Maybe that's the reason they didn't release the name of the guy who planted the bombs?Are they suggesting some guy was actually able to plant bombs that went undiscovered by Secret Service or the FBI for 12 hours plus? Only to be found by a private citizen? How many people came close to being vaporized if one of the bombs went off accidentally or intentionally?Will the real story come after Trump takes over? Or will the data be successfully scrubbed. Seems a common tactic with the Deep State...This has the potential become a much bigger story than the actual Jan 6th riot if the real story is ever revealed... because something stinks. Which is typical with the FBI