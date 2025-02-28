wwkirk
Wow, this could be really cool, especially if it could be appreciated and implemented in a nonpartisan way. I imagine he has the UFC PI in mind?
Kash Patel Suggests Bringing UFC Physical Fitness Programs To FBI
FBI Director Kash Patel proposed in a Wednesday teleconference the Ultimate Fighting Championship should partner with the law enforcement agency to enhance FBI agents’ physical fitness, according to multiple outlets, one of several changes Patel has suggested as the newly confirmed head of the FBI.