Crime UFC Fitness Training for FBI Agents?

Wow, this could be really cool, especially if it could be appreciated and implemented in a nonpartisan way. I imagine he has the UFC PI in mind?

FBI Director Kash Patel wants to bring the UFC to the FBI, sources sayPatel suggested he wants UFC to help agents improve their fitness, sources said.


Kash Patel Suggests Bringing UFC Physical Fitness Programs To FBI

FBI Director Kash Patel proposed in a Wednesday teleconference the Ultimate Fighting Championship should partner with the law enforcement agency to enhance FBI agents’ physical fitness, according to multiple outlets, one of several changes Patel has suggested as the newly confirmed head of the FBI.
First day: The Yes Cartwheel

200.gif
 
Great, pirating is not enough anymore. Now I gotta not pay my taxes in order to avoid giving the UFC any of my money.
 
Last I checked, they were in pretty good shape.

Here.
FyWzXGaXoAEFkar.jpg


... and here.
PF_primary%201280.png


They get some marching in... so adding some MMA training may really improve them.
 
This administration is the world's most expensive reality show. It's not what America needs, but it's 100% what we deserve.
 
FBI agents should have no idea how to fight but should be a 26 spirited angel fart
 
Any Law Enforcement agency that has arrest powers and interacts with criminals should have some training. There should never be a guy or girl that is a fat POS that can't handle themselves.
 
I Am Legion said:
Any Law Enforcement agency that has arrest powers and interacts with criminals should have some training. There should never be a guy or girl that is a fat POS that can't handle themselves.
If all fat LEO's were to be put on leave simultaneously, swaths of America would become lawless.
 
