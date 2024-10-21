911 wait times in Minneapolis jumped after George Floyd's death​

But by and large, police officials have said the slower response times are the expected byproduct of a depleted force that has witnessed an overwhelming wave of retirements

“It’s no secret that law enforcement … especially in the last two and a half years, has been badly vilified and wrongly vilified,”



“You can’t call an entire profession racist and expect people to just sit back and say, okay, you know, keep piling on.”

Residents take matters into their own hands ​

“But when it comes to who was involved with the actual shooting, who was around – and the people information? I actually provided that to the police.”



‘You people don’t want us here, so we’re not going to do anything.’”

How ‘defund’ failed ​

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is shouted at by protesters at a Defund the Police march in early June of 2020 to protest the police killing of George Floyd. (Victor J. Blue/The New York Times/Redux)Victor J. Blue/The New York Times/Redux

“At that moment there was a very loud chorus of people, including elected officials … that were all calling very loudly to defund the police.”



It’s well established that those widely viewed events boosted a movement in Minneapolis that would later fail at the polls last November. Lesser known is how the very community most directly impacted by crime and policing in the city — the north side — was among the least supportive of the “defund” idea.



“I think what’s at issue is the White progressives’ belief that they’re helping us,” said Lisa Clemons, a former Minneapolis police officer, who is Black and runs a gun-violence organization called A Mother’s Love in north Minneapolis. “Oftentimes they are hurting us.”

Clemons said people in north Minneapolis don’t want to get rid of cops – “they just want respectful cops.”



Minneapolis voters not only resoundingly rejected what was seen as the “defund” initiative, they also voted to strengthen the office of the mayor and reelected Frey, who’d become a local avatar for moderate Democrats put off by the party’s most liberal wing.



The Minneapolis area with the largest Black population — Ward 5 on the north side — also proved a strong base of support for Frey in his reelection, according to a CNN analysis of voter data.



Frey said that while no demographic group is a monolith, White progressives in the aftermath of Floyd’s death often seemed out of sync with ordinary Black residents.



“I heard a lot of White activists purport to be speaking on behalf of communities of color. And I was listening to them — listening to communities of color — and they weren’t saying the same things,”







Frey said. “I’d walk down the street and I’d hear from White people, ‘Defund the police! Defund the police!’ And then I’d hear from a Black person a half block later, ‘Hey, we really need to have some additional help.’”