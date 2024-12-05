Keir Starmer, the UK Prime Minister with the lowest ever approval rating just six months into leading the nation, has announced London Mayor Sadiq Khan in his New Year honours list - which will see him become Sir Sadiq Aman Khan.



Many will be aware of the issues that have arisen in London during Khan's time leading the capital, including startling new figures revealing that a rape is now reported every hour in the city. Further to this, knife crime continues to rocket and the public are urged not to wear watches or use their phones in public, due to machete-wielding gangs prowling the city on mopeds.



One of Khan's most recent pledges is to build 46,000 new homes in London specifically for Muslims, due to his concerns over how far some have to travel to attend their Mosques.



He has, however, come under a bit of fire recently - most notably for his defence of Chris Kaba, a violent criminal who - less than a day after shooting someone in a nightclub - was shot dead by police in London after ramming his car into officers. Khan refused to apologise for condemning the officer who shot Kaba, even after he was acquitted and Kaba's violent past was brought to light.



His official website also suggested that white people don't represent 'real Londoners'.



Thoughts?







