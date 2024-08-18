Horowitz Moscow

Hey fellas, I have another absolute banger for no one to listen to. I'll try to write better cliff notes this time on the off chance anybody cares.



*he is an old man here, if you have eyes that much is obvious (wait...its sherdog, I probably shouldn't make such obvious statements)



* he plays a wide range of repertoire here and it's all good. Especially the earlier stuff like Scarlatti and Mozart that he's less known for because of his crazy ass performances of romantic repertoire



* this was a sort of political event too. It was relatively rare for artists to be traveling past the iron curtain (in either direction) to perform . He originally bounced in 1925 (I think!) With cash in his shoes and a 6 month visa to study in Berlin...and didn't go back until 60 years later for this performance.



* if you enjoy music, at all, and whether you like or dislike this piano or the repertoire, if you don't know about Horowitz you don't know nearly as much as you think you do.



Anyway, enjoy! You can find the rep list in the comments if interested.



