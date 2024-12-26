Tj vs Petr

This fight would have been an absolute banger.



Besides who you think would have won, who do you think has the deeper bag?



Tj had a ton of tricks, from faking takedowns to left high kicks, superman punches, and his ability to shift seamlessly into both stances



Petr on the other hand has a huge repertoire himself. He can fight from both stances, catch kicks and take you down with a variety of trips, and unpredictable spinning moves like hook kicks and back fists.



What’s funny is they both do the same takedown where they switch stances into their opponent and use their right leg to go behind the opponents lead left leg, although tj is probably better at it