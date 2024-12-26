Tj vs Petr

This fight would have been an absolute banger.

Besides who you think would have won, who do you think has the deeper bag?

Tj had a ton of tricks, from faking takedowns to left high kicks, superman punches, and his ability to shift seamlessly into both stances

Petr on the other hand has a huge repertoire himself. He can fight from both stances, catch kicks and take you down with a variety of trips, and unpredictable spinning moves like hook kicks and back fists.

What’s funny is they both do the same takedown where they switch stances into their opponent and use their right leg to go behind the opponents lead left leg, although tj is probably better at it
 
We probably would've seen it happened if TJO didn't EPO himself out for 2 years or however long it was. Those are precious years you can't get back at the lower weight classes and speed was the name of TJ's game. I'd favor Yan in a close and competitive fight.
 
We probably would've seen it happened if TJO didn't EPO himself out for 2 years or however long it was. Those are precious years you can't get back at the lower weight classes and speed was the name of TJ's game. I'd favor Yan in a close and competitive fight.
Yeah we saw them against the same opponent in Sandhagen, although I’m not sure that was prime tj, and he did blow his knee out very early
 
TJ wins via footwork.

His bigger arsenal is just another plus. Both got good wrestling but TJ threatens more often with it.
 
